Dubai — MOBILISE, the independent global B2B marketing agency trusted by leading technology and enterprise brands, today announced the opening of its new office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The expansion marks a significant step in the agency’s global growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to staying close to high-growth markets across the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

With technology investment and enterprise transformation surging across the region, the Dubai hub strengthens MOBILISE’s ability to provide on-ground strategic, creative, and digital support to clients who require both regional nuance and global-standard execution.

“Dubai has become a global intersection for technology, capital, and ambitious enterprise,” said Kamal Krishna, CEO, MOBILISE. “Establishing our presence here allows us to partner more deeply with organisations expanding across EMEA and SSA — bringing the clarity, creative rigor, and execution discipline that our clients rely on across Asia and North America.”

The Dubai office will expand MOBILISE’s capabilities in:

- B2B demand generation

- Go-to-market and audience strategy

- Integrated campaigns and content

- Digital experience and creative production

It also strengthens the agency’s ability to act as a single, global B2B partner for multiregional clients seeking alignment across markets.

Chitra Iyengar, General Manager – India & South Asia, will now additionally oversee operations across the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Our ambition is to build a regional team that reflects Dubai’s diversity, ambition, and pace,” she said. “We’re bringing together strategists, creatives, and technologists who understand local market nuance yet operate with a global mindset. This expansion is about being closer, faster, and more deeply embedded with the clients we serve.”

MOBILISE already has a strong record of delivering flagship enterprise programs in the region — including a technology office launch in Saudi Arabia and a high-impact Dubai activation that illuminated one of the city’s most iconic landmarks. The agency’s portfolio demonstrates its ability to combine insight, creativity, and flawless delivery for some of the world’s most demanding enterprise brands.

With hubs now connected across India, Singapore, the United States, and the UAE, MOBILISE continues to expand its footprint as a trusted partner for technology, financial-services, and healthcare organisations navigating complex transformations.

About MOBILISE

MOBILISE is a global B2B marketing services agency delivering strategy, content, design, and technology solutions across print, digital, social, broadcast, and experiential platforms. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Bangalore, the agency operates across four interconnected domains — Strategy, Content, Design, and Technology — helping brands transform sophisticated offerings into clear, compelling narratives that drive measurable growth.

