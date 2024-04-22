Boosting Kuwait’s Power Grid Reliability and Stability--

Project win includes the rehabilitation and upgrade of eight steam Generator boilers, replacement of Control System for Boilers, Steam turbines and Auxiliaries at the Az-Zour South Power Station.

Recovery of steam generation capacity and grid reliability to support Kuwait’s growing power needs

KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait – Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), announced today that a consortium of Mitsubishi Power as consortium leader and Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Co. K.S.C (Public) (HEISCO) has been awarded a landmark contract by the Kuwait Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy for the optimization, rehabilitation of eight units at the Az-Zour South Power Station, which will recover steam generation capacity, increase reliability of the grid and support Kuwait’s growing power needs. By replacing deteriorated boiler components with new and upgraded components, and boiler operation optimization with upgrading control systems and combustion systems, it is anticipated that this large-scale rehabilitation project increases the boiler efficiency and leads to a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

This significant project underlines the trust and confidence that the Kuwait Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy places in Mitsubishi Power's power technology and comprehensive service offerings.

The Az-Zour South Power Station has been built in the middle of 1980’s and counted as a cornerstone of Kuwait's energy sector and one of its main pillars providing a total capacity of 2,400 MW. Under the new contract, Mitsubishi Power is providing services for the rehabilitation of the steam units, which aims to improve operational reliability by overhauling deteriorated components and integrate a new Distributed Control System (DCS). Mitsubishi Power is also providing advanced environmental improvement technology solutions aiming at reducing nitrogen oxide (NOx) and Particulate Matter (PM) emissions, which aligns with the Kuwait Environmental Public Authority (KEPA) goals for emission reduction in the country. This initiative is pivotal to the country's energy sector, marking a significant step towards transitioning to a more efficient and environmentally friendly power generation fleet, in line with Kuwait’s goals for a decarbonized energy future.

"We are pleased to sign this contract with the consortium of Mitsubishi Power and HEISCO, our long-standing partners, to ensure the modernization of Az-Zour South Power Station with new and improved cutting-edge power solutions that deliver high efficiency, high performance, and reliable power to the people of Kuwait. Recognizing Kuwait's need for new power capacity to meet our growing energy needs, this project is a critical step towards supporting a decarbonized energy future. With the company's global expertise, proven engineering standards, and track record in high quality power solutions in Kuwait across the Middle East, we are confident that Mitsubishi Power will continue to accompany our journey of progress towards a sustainable energy future for the country," said Eng. Haitham Al-Ali Kuwait, Assistant Undersecretary, Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy.

"Today’s announcement for the Az-Zour South Power Station modernization project is a testament to Mitsubishi Power’s well-established track record in delivering reliable power solutions and successfully executing rehabilitation and upgrade services in the State of Kuwait over the past 50 years. It’s a journey we are proud of, and we are confident that through supplying our advanced and innovative solutions and services, we will continue to support Kuwait Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy in powering the country’s ongoing progress and development. As Kuwait embarks on its next phase of ambitious growth in line with Vision 2035, we are committed to continue supporting the Ministry in expanding its power infrastructure and steering its transition towards a low carbon society,” said Khalid Salem, President of Middle East & North Africa, Mitsubishi Power.

Mitsubishi Power is a key power solution supplier for Kuwait, with a long and successful heritage in the country that extends over 50 years. Mitsubishi Power's technology solutions have long been integral to Kuwait's power infrastructure, supplying a significant portion of the nation's power needs and powering key installations in the Oil & Gas industry, including the Mina Al-Ahmadi and Mina Abdullah refineries. Furthermore, Mitsubishi Power plays a crucial role in the country's desalination efforts, supplying vital equipment for stations such as the Sabiya Power Station. The company remains committed to being Kuwait's power partner of choice, further strengthening the nation's energy sector with innovative, efficient, and reliable power solutions.

About Mitsubishi Power

Mitsubishi Power is a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI). Across more than 30 countries worldwide, Mitsubishi Power designs, manufactures and maintains equipment and systems that drive decarbonization and ensure delivery of reliable power around the world. Among its solutions are a wide range of gas turbines including hydrogen and ammonia-fueled gas turbines and air quality control system (AQCS). Committed to providing exemplary service and working with customers to imagine the future of energy, Mitsubishi Power is also spearheading the development of the digital power plant through its suite of AI-enabled TOMONI® solutions.

For more information, please visit https://power.mhi.com.

[Mitsubishi Power Logo (Business Brand Logo)]