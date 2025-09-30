89% of GCC organisations are increasing investments in digital initiatives but 70% are facing challenges in delivering their intended plans

Fractionalized tech leaders and engineers provided by MISSION+ can provide AI use-case workshops and empower teams to deliver vision-to-prototype in 8 weeks

Dubai, UAE – MISSION+, the Singapore-founded consultancy, has formally expanded its operations to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) with the opening of a new headquarters in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Having operated remotely in the region since 2023, the firm is now embedding senior leaders and engineering teams to help organisations turn strategic ambitions into real-world outcomes.

The company has signed an MOU with the DIFC Commissioner of Data Protection to seek ACB Accreditation under Regulation 10, which if granted will enable the firm to certify autonomous and semi-autonomous systems processing personal data, i.e. artificial intelligence (AI). This step demonstrates MISSION+’s continued effort toward providing clients in the region with solutions anchored around principles, ethics, and governance.

The expansion comes at a pivotal time for the region. 89% of GCC organisations are increasing investments in digital initiatives, however research shows that around 70% of digital transformation programmes struggle to deliver their intended outcomes, often due to unclear product strategies and limited delivery capacity. In the Fintech sector, teams can be expected to launch minimum viable products (MVPs) within 90–120 days, but most in-house teams and traditional vendors are facing difficulties meeting development deadlines. At the same time, the fractional executive model, projected to grow 25% year-on-year globally, is still in its early stages in the GCC.

Adding to this, AI is expected to contribute over $320 billion to GCC GDP by 2030, nonetheless only 31% of organizations describe themselves as data driven. This highlights a growing need for approaches that combine technical expertise with governance, compliance, and operational readiness to ensure AI and data initiatives move beyond experimentation into lasting value.

MISSION+’s model directly addresses these challenges by embedding senior executives and specialist engineering teams alongside client organisations. This fractionalized curated mix of leadership and technical expertise allows companies to stabilise high-stakes programmes, accelerate digital delivery, and design for sustainable scale.

Founded in 2019, MISSION+ specialises in bridging the gap between strategy and execution. The company combines fractional executives with curated technical teams, enabling organisations to stabilise complex programmes, accelerate delivery, and adopt AI and data solutions responsibly. Having worked with highly regulated industries across Asia, MISSION+ is now extending this expertise to the GCC.

“Boards have grown weary of strategy documents and want leaders who stand with them to deliver,” said Nick Martin, CEO and Co-Founder of MISSION+. “Our expansion into the GCC reflects our commitment to providing the right technology leadership to deliver results in complex environments where precision and reliability are essential.”

“We’re builders who want to leave the world a little bit better than we found it. Responsible AI is necessary to ensure that the systems we build are compliant, sustainable and valuable in real-world conditions - not just flashy demos that never make it into real user’s hands,” said Ned Lowe, CTO and Co-Founder of MISSION+. “By co-developing with clients, we ensure organisations are equipped not just with tools, but with the capabilities to keep innovating.”

MISSION+ will mark its GCC expansion with a launch event in Dubai on 30 September 2025, bringing together business leaders and innovators to discuss how to close the execution gap in digital transformation and AI delivery.

About MISSION+:

MISSION+ is a technology and product building company that helps organizations move from idea to execution with speed and clarity. Our model combines seasoned fractional leaders with embedded developers and product teams, giving clients both strategic direction and hands-on execution.

With experience spanning financial services, telecoms, aviation, and beyond, our teams have built data platforms, modernised legacy systems, and delivered practical AI adoption programs. Headquartered in Singapore, MISSION+ has leaders and specialists across Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and the wider APAC region.