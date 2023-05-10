Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Miral Destinations, the trusted one-stop trade and promotional partner for Yas Island and Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi, has partnered with Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), to roll out joint marketing campaigns in 2023. The deal, which was inked at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) on May 3, falls under a GCC awareness campaign to promote the highly anticipated opening of SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 23 and Yas Island’s ‘Kids Go Free’ summer offering.

The agreement was signed by Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations and Mr. Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Commercial Officer & Managing Director - MENA and India, Wego, and was held in presence of Mohamed Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, with the attendance of representatives from both entities.

“We are pleased to be joining hands once again with Wego to offer guests and travelers best-in-class leisure and entertainment experiences on Yas Island,” said Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations. “As we gear up to unveil the region’s first Marine Life Theme Park, SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on May 23, we are delighted to see positive footfall and an increasing interest from visitors at ATM after showcasing a glimpse of the immersive marine experience that awaits guests at Yas Island’s newest attraction. Coupled with our family-friendly summer packages, guests from around the world can look forward to enjoying a wider range of world-class offerings on Yas Island.”

Commenting on this regards, Mr. Mamoun Hmedan, CCO and MD, MENA and India of Wego, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Miral Destinations to bring the magic of the 'SeaWorld Yas Island Abu Dhabi' theme park to adventure-seekers worldwide, offering a thrilling experience like no other. Our collaboration reflects our vision of providing travelers with unparalleled experiences and creating unforgettable memories. We look forward to continuing to work with Miral destinations to drive more travelers to their must-see

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is the latest addition to Yas Island’s award-winning entertainment portfolio, which includes world-leading theme parks Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi. Visitors at the Arabian Travel Market witnessed first-hand an immersive experience of the park inside a submarine, bringing guests one step closer to the underwater world of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi which will soon be revealed to the public later this month.

Earlier this month, Miral Destinations announced the return of ‘Kids Go Free’ summer packages during ATM. The offering, which is valid for purchase until September 30, 2023, allows guests and children to stay, play and dine for free as they extend their stay on the island and avail access to all three award-winning theme parks during the summer season.

For more information on Miral Destinations, please visit: https://miral.ae/destinations/

For more information on Wego, please visit: https://www.wego.ae/en