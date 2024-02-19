Mira Aerospace, a joint venture between Bayanat and UAVOS, is set to display its HAPS technology at this year's Singapore Airshow for the first time, marking the firm’s inaugural showcase in the region.

Mira Aerospace’s HAPS technology enables cutting-edge solutions for bridging gaps in global telecommunications network connectivity, as well as real-time Earth observation through the use of advanced surveillance capabilities.

​​Abu Dhabi, UAE — Mira Aerospace, a global leader in High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS), is set to showcase its groundbreaking technology at the Singapore Airshow, Asia’s most influential international aerospace and defense exhibition. This marks the first time Mira Aerospace will exhibit its technology in the region, as it targets Southeast Asia as a key market for expansion.

Mira Aerospace is an Abu Dhabi-based joint venture of Bayanat (ADX: BAYANAT), a leading provider of AI-powered geospatial solutions, and UAVOS, a developer and manufacturer of advanced unmanned systems. Mira Aerospace’s HAPS represents a cutting-edge class of new unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), serving as a bridge between conventional UAVs / drones and traditional satellites.

Able to carry a wide range of payloads, Mira Aerospace’s HAPS powers advanced Earth observation and telecommunications use cases through stratospheric flight, at altitudes up to 20 kilometers – well above conventional air traffic and weather conditions.

Offering long-duration, zero-carbon flights powered by specialized solar cell systems, the company’s HAPS will serve as a sustainable, cost-effective solution for continuous Earth surface monitoring. Mira Aerospace’s versatile technology can also be deployed to address a range of existing gaps in telecommunications networks, with the company’s ApusDuo HAPS powering the world’s first 5G connectivity from the stratosphere during a test flight in Rwanda last year.

Tigran Babayan, Chief Strategy Officer of Mira Aerospace, said: “We are excited to be attending the Singapore Airshow for the first time this year. As we continue to expand our HAPS footprint across the globe, we view Southeast Asia as a key market for growth and look forward to showcasing our technology to the region’s leading aerospace industry participants.”

Held every two years, the show will take place from February 20 to 25 at the Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore. To see Mira Aerospace’s unique HAPS technology in action, visit booth C-D81.

About Mira Aerospace

Mira Aerospace is a joint venture between Bayanat and UAVOS based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The company combines Bayanat’s unique Geospatial AI experience with UAVOS’ extensive expertise in developing unmanned solutions. The company is the global leader in High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS) technology.

About Bayanat

Bayanat, an ADX-listed public company with majority shareholding by G42, provides comprehensive world-class AI-powered geospatial solutions to a growing number of sectors such as Government Services, Environment, Energy & Resources, Smart Cities and Transportation. Its offering includes topographic, hydrographic and aeronautical products and charts, as well as spatial data surveying, analysis, management, modeling, visualization and cartography services. Bayanat’s solutions harness vast amounts of premium and unique data from a range of sources including Satellites, High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) and Earth Observation powered by AI to drive geospatial intelligence (gIQ).

About UAVOS

UAVOS Inc. is a US-based technology company with operations around the world offering proprietary autonomous systems solutions. The UAVOS suite of technology, products, and tailored services include multi-role UAVs, unique proprietary autopilots, advanced communication systems, UAV components, and experiential training.

Contact: Shruti Saxena

