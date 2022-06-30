Minor Hotels, a hotel owner, operator and investor, currently with a portfolio of 529 hotels and resorts in 56 countries, announces its inaugural Jobs Fair taking place at Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai Hotel on Sunday 3 and Monday 4 July 2022.

Over 800 roles will be on offer from the different properties at the event. Almost all departments are hiring, with vacancies available in F&B, revenue, HR, sales and more. Candidates will have the opportunity to meet representatives from each hotel and resort, and discover more about the roles on offer.

Some of the hotels and resorts participating in the event include:

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Desert Islands Resort & Spa by Anantara

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara

Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara

Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort

Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites

Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai Hotel

Avani Muscat

A number of new openings are being added to the portfolio, which are also participating in the Jobs Fair, including:

NH Dubai The Palm

NH Collection Oasis Doha Hotel

The Plaza Doha by Anantara

Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel

With Minor Hotels’ ambitious expansion plan, and the high level of employee satisfaction among team members at the hotels, there is likely to be high competition for the roles advertised.

Stefan Geyser, Group Director of People & Culture for the Middle East & Africa at Minor Hotels shared some of the qualities that they will be looking for in candidates who attend the Jobs Fair, “We’d like to meet ambitious people who can see themselves growing within a team. Experience in luxury hospitality is a bonus and diversity is key within our teams due to the guests that we serve from all over the world. Individuals joining our brands understand that we nurture talent and love to see our people progress within. If they have the drive to succeed and enjoy working with others, then they can certainly achieve their career goals at Minor Hotels.”

Amir Golbarg, Senior Vice President of Operations for Middle East & Africa for Minor Hotels, commented, “We have established a reputation for heartfelt hospitality in the region and are seeking individuals who are passionate about delivering service to a high standard. In return, we provide excellent training and opportunities for career advancement within each brand. We expect the Jobs Fair to bring out the best talent on offer in the region and look forward to meeting new candidate's eager for a role in our luxury properties.”

The Jobs Fair will take place in the Jeddah Ballroom at Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai from 9.00 am – 6.00 pm on both 3 and 4 July 2022.

Those attending must have a 14-day negative PCR test and green stars on their Al Hosn app to access the event. Face masks must be worn throughout.