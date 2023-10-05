Dubai, UAE — Minnapad, a leading startup representing Japan's embrace of Web3, today announced its participation in GITEX Global 2023, the largest technology event in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MENA) region.

As an emerging market for Japanese pop culture overseas, the MENA region holds tremendous potential for Minnapad and its innovative blockchain technology solutions. This year, Minnapad is proud to exhibit alongside the JETRO, one of Japanese arms, further solidifying its position as a pioneer in the integration of Japanese IP creation and blockchain technology.

During the exhibition, Minnapad will showcase two Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) powered by blockchain technology, which have revolutionized the way fans and creators collaborate. By leveraging the DAO model, Minnapad presents a unique opportunity for fans and creators to co-create, ensuring full ownership and profitability. This revolutionary approach sets Minnapad apart as an industry leader in empowering Japanese IP creators and their fanbase.

In addition to the groundbreaking DAOs, Minnapad will also unveil its latest intellectual properties (IPs). These IPs exemplify the company's commitment to taking Japanese IP creation to new heights by harnessing the potential of blockchain technology. By utilizing blockchain, Minnapad is transforming the landscape for Japanese IP creators, offering them increased control, revenue generation, and a direct connection to their dedicated fanbase.

Minnapad recognizes the MENA region's unparalleled dedication to blockchain and cryptocurrency technology, making this the ideal platform to showcase its innovative solutions. With a strong foundation in the region, Minnapad aims to attract more fans and investors who share its vision of revolutionizing the entertainment industry through the power of blockchain.

"We are proud to be part of Gitex, representing Japan's advancement in Web3 technology. The MENA region has shown incredible enthusiasm for embracing blockchain and cryptocurrency, making it an ideal market for Minnapad," said Vesper Qin, Co-founder, Minnapad. "We look forward to showcasing our latest developments and engaging with industry leaders, fans, and creators alike, to create a transformative future for Japanese IP creation."

Gitex provides an unparalleled platform for industry professionals, entrepreneurs, and technology enthusiasts to connect, collaborate, and innovate. Minnapad invites all attendees to visit their booth to witness firsthand the transformative power of blockchain technology on Japanese IP creations.

About Minnapad

Founded in 2022, Minnapad is a pioneering DAO launchpad on the Polygon chain. Based in Japan and Singapore, Minnapad aims to empower creators and fans of Japanese legends and icons by providing a platform for co-creating groundbreaking intellectual property (IP). With notable industry figures, such as Mega Man’s Keiji Inafune and TEKKEN’s Seiichi Ishii, spearheading DAOs on Minnapad and the backing of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Minnapad is revolutionizing the way creators and fans collaborate in the entertainment industry.