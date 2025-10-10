Amman, Jordan – Fifty-eight young Jordanians have successfully completed the third edition of the Careers in Aviation program, with 33 graduates securing jobs and several others gaining internships and training opportunities in Jordan’s aviation sector. The strong results of the program, organized by the Ministry of Youth of Jordan, Amideast and Boeing, highlight its growing impact on the country’s workforce.

His Excellency Dr. Raed Al Adwan, Minister of Youth of Jordan, said: “The program reflects the Kingdom’s vision of empowering youth and preparing them for the professions of the future. It aligns with the Royal directives which reaffirm that youth are at the core of national modernization”.

He explained that the aviation sector embodies the values of discipline, precision, and teamwork, serving as a model for successful partnerships between the public and private sectors. He added that equipping young talent with technical and professional skills contributes to advancing Jordan’s political and economic modernization. His Excellency Dr. Raed Al Adwan concluded his remarks by expressing his appreciation to Amideast, the trainers, and all those overseeing the program’s implementation, commending their role in transforming training into a practical experience that builds capable Jordanian professionals ready to compete in the labor market.

Participants, aged 18–35, completed six months of training in English Language, digital competencies, soft skills, and aviation-specific knowledge. The program also provided hands-on industry exposure and connected participants to local aviation companies, including Royal Jordanian Airlines, Joramco and Airport International Group.

Wael Zaoud, Boeing Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “Since 2020, Boeing has partnered with Amideast and Jordanian stakeholders on a range of STEM education, workforce development and veterans’ programs. Careers in Aviation, launched in 2023, has been amongst the most impactful projects, opening doors to fulfilling aviation careers and setting a benchmark for our community initiatives across the region.”

Nour Alrasheed, Country Director of Amideast/Jordan, reiterated: “The success of this year’s graduates reflects the true value of connecting training with labor market needs. With more than half of participants already securing jobs or internships, the program is not only transforming individual lives but also contributing to Jordan’s aviation sector. We are proud to see these talented young professionals take their first steps into the industry, and we remain committed to expanding opportunities for youth through strong partnerships and forward-looking initiatives.”

Over its first three years, the Careers in Aviation program has delivered measurable results, with 170 graduates to date, 88 of whom have secured jobs in the aviation sector. It has established itself as a model for workforce development initiatives, linking education, industry, and youth aspirations in one of Jordan’s most dynamic fields.

About Amideast:

Amideast is a leading American non-profit organization that has been dedicated to expanding international educational and professional training opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa for over 70 years.

About Boeing:

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing’s U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing’s relationship with the Middle East extends back to 1945. Since then, Boeing has established several offices across the region including in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Kuwait, and Riyadh.