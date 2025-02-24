Amman: The Ministry of Transport and Airport International Group signed a joint declaration on Thursday 20 February, 2025, reaffirming the Group’s commitment to the continued development and modernization of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA).

The declaration was signed by the Minister of Transport, H.E. Eng. Wesam Tahtamouni, and the Chairman of Airport International Group, Fernando Echegaray - in the presence of the Group’s Board of Directors and relevant stakeholders.

The joint declaration followed the Government of Jordan’s (GoJ) decision last year to extend Airport International Group’s Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement until 2039, ensuring continued investment in the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of QAIA. With this renewed commitment, the Ministry of Transport and Airport International Group reinforced their focus on upholding the highest standards of safety, security and operational efficiency at QAIA.

Both parties also emphasized their dedication to enhancing the passenger experience through premium services, real estate development, innovation and stakeholder incentives, while advancing sustainability initiatives by reducing carbon emissions and adopting renewable energy solutions.

H.E. Tahtamouni asserted that extending the concession agreement is pivotal to developing and strengthening QAIA’s position as a leading regional and global aviation center. She noted that this step aligns with the GoJ’s strategy to support the air transport sector and boost QAIA’s international competitiveness.

She underscored the importance of continuously improving passenger services, upgrading infrastructure and integrating advanced technology across airport facilities to ensure a seamless and efficient travel journey.

H.E. Tahtamouni also outlined several completed and ongoing projects within the airport, including a capacity expansion plan to accommodate 18 million passengers annually, the installation of nine state-of-the-art electronic security gates - five in the Arrivals Hall and four in the Departures Hall - a water supply enhancement project, security checkpoint upgrades at the airport’s entrances and exits, an under-construction solar farm and studies for rehabilitating the southern runway. She emphasized that these projects seek to enhance operational efficiency and elevate passenger service levels while prioritizing sustainability and technological advancement.

She further stressed that the continued development of QAIA requires ongoing collaboration and coordination among all relevant stakeholders to maintain the highest standards of performance and aviation competitiveness, contributing to national economic growth and reinforcing Jordan’s standing as a key air transport hub in the region.

In turn, Echegaray explained that Airport International Group’s strategic partnership with the GoJ, along with the ongoing support from the Ministry of Transport, has been crucial in shaping QAIA into the world-class, award-winning facility it is today.

He added that the extension of the concession agreement until 2039 reflects the strong vote of confidence from both the GoJ and shareholders, reaffirming their trust in Airport International Group’s ability to further elevate QAIA within the global aviation industry. He also noted that this achievement serves as a testament to the significant role of government collaboration in successfully delivering large-scale infrastructure projects. “Despite the challenges we faced, particularly the global pandemic, we have emerged stronger and more committed to furthering QAIA’s success, ensuring it continues to thrive as a model of excellence and a key contributor to Jordan’s economy,” commented Echegaray.

Meanwhile, Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller, stated that the extension of the concession agreement marks a significant achievement, not just in terms of contractual progress, but as confirmation of the enduring partnership between the GoJ and Airport International Group shareholders. He remarked that this extension not only reinforces this long-term partnership but also highlights the vital role of public-private partnerships in transforming national infrastructure into global success stories.

Deviller elaborated that moving forward, Airport International Group’s focus remains on expanding capacity and worldwide connectivity, integrating smart technologies and advancing sustainability initiatives, ensuring that QAIA continues to serve as Jordan’s prime gateway to the world while shaping a welcoming experience that feels like home for every passenger. He reiterated confidence in QAIA’s ability to further the local aviation and tourism sectors, generate employment and contribute to the Kingdom’s economic progress.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. These include Groupe ADP (51%), Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments (32%), Mena Airport Holding Ltd. (12.25%) and Edgo Investment Holdings Ltd. (4.75%). In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until January 2025). Moreover, in 2024, QAIA attained a 4-Star Airport Rating following its first-ever participation in the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit, signifying that staff service or product standards meet a good quality level.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo.