Abu Dhabi: Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in educational technology, and the Ministry of Education have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a framework for increased collaboration in environmental sustainability and climate education.

This partnership highlights Alef Education and the Ministry of Education's commitment to furthering their joint environmental sustainability endeavours, including integrating sustainability as a central theme throughout the educational journey. The MOU seeks to advance environmental education by implementing several initiatives designed to foster the expertise and capabilities of students and educators, enabling them to pursue climate-related action paths.

Through this partnership, Alef Education will provide its expertise and resources and provide access to educational materials and resources for creating and implementing environmental education programs. The company will also actively participate in climate education initiatives organized by the Ministry of Education.

H.E. Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi the assistant undersecretary of the care and capacity building sector at the Ministry of Education, said: “We, in the Ministry of Education, acknowledge the significant role of education in shaping future generations’ awareness of climate challenges, and their ability to address these in order to build a sustainable future. We are keen to strengthen collaboration with our local and international strategic partners in order to transform the educational system based on a well-defined strategy that incorporates sustainability principles in all aspects of education. This move aligns with the national climate agenda and aims to bring about tangible and sustainable changes that benefit students, educators, teachers, and society as a whole. We are therefore delighted to continue our partnership with Alef Education in order to build upon our past achievements, and to introduce sustainable initiatives and programs that integrate climate education and environmental sustainability throughout all educational stages.”

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said: “We are committed to equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and tools they need to address pressing global climate challenges. We want to increase their environmental awareness and encourage them to actively participate in developing solutions to these problems. Education plays an important role in advancing the goals of the global climate agenda and shaping a more sustainable future by empowering the next generation of climate leaders. We emphasize strengthening our collaboration and partnerships across the education sector to create an education system that prioritizes sustainability and climate action.”

Alef Education has played a key role in developing the Educators Voice initiative launched by the Ministry of Education. This initiative provides a platform to recognize the commitment and efforts of educators in promoting climate awareness and integrating climate change issues into the curriculum. This project aligns with the objectives of the 28th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 28), which the UAE will host from November 30 to December 12, 2023. The company is also a strategic partner of the UAE Education Pavilion at COP28 and will participate in the conference events as part of the Ministry of Education Pavilion.

