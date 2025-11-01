The event was organized in collaboration with Health Holding Company as part of GHE’s Investors X Ventures Stage.

Summit sessions delved into Saudi Arabia’s ongoing healthcare transformation and the pivotal role of technology in enhancing the quality and accessibility of care.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – In the presence of H.E. Fahad bin Abdulrahman Aljalajel, Minister of Health of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the Board of the Health Holding Company, Forbes Middle East recognized the region’s top healthcare changemakers in an exclusive awards ceremony for their outstanding contributions to advancing the sector and fostering innovation and sustainability. The event gathered an esteemed audience of CEOs, executives, and experts from across Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Held as part of the closing day of the Global Health Exhibition 2025, the event honored Nasser Al Huqbani, CEO of the Health Holding Company, as the leading figure on the Top Healthcare Leaders 2025: The Executives list. The recognition celebrates his exceptional leadership in enhancing the quality of healthcare services across Saudi Arabia through the Saudi Model of Care implemented in 20 health clusters, advancing preventive care initiatives focused on early detection and periodic screening, and overseeing the Kingdom’s health transformation program encompassing over 2,000 primary care centers and 4,000 hospitals with a total capacity exceeding 44,000 beds.

Placing second is Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Qatar’s Hamad Medical Corporation, the group includes several hospitals, a national ambulance service, mental health, and home & residential care services. In October 2025, HMC opened the Geriatric Musculoskeletal Physiotherapy Clinic at the Qatar Rehabilitation Institute. In H1 2025, HMC offered over 2.4 million direct patient encounters, 196,718 interventions and 209,071 ambulance operations among other services.

Rounding up the top three is Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti Group CEO at the UAE’S SEHA. The company operates over 14 hospitals and healthcare centers with 2,699 beds and manages four hospitals under the Sheikh Khalifa Foundation.

The awards ceremony took place at the main stage as part of the Forbes Middle East’s Healthcare Innovation Circle, held in collaboration with Health Holding, the largest health provider in Saudi Arabia, at the Investors X Ventures Stage, during the 8th edition of the Global Health Exhibition (GHE), in Riyadh.

The event spotlighted visionary leaders driving the Middle East’s healthcare transformation through groundbreaking initiatives in medical artificial intelligence, local pharmaceutical manufacturing, preventive care, and human capital development. Their efforts reflect the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Health Sector Transformation Program, placing people at the heart of a sustainable, patient-centered healthcare ecosystem built on innovation and impact.

“This recognition celebrates the leaders shaping the future of healthcare in the region through innovation, collaboration, and investment in people,” said Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East. “Through the Healthcare Innovation Circle, we reaffirm Forbes Middle East’s commitment to fostering dialogue between decision-makers, investors, and innovators to build a more sustainable and efficient healthcare ecosystem—one that is ready to meet the challenges of the future.”

Notable speakers included Dr. Khalid Bin Adnan Al Burikan, Deputy Minister of Investment at the Ministry of Health, Saudi Arabia; Dr. Nahar Al-Azemi, Secretary General of the Saudi Health Council; Dr. Khalid Al-Shaibani, CEO of the Health Sector Transformation Program; and Dr. Abdullah Algwizani, CEO of the Public Health Authority of Saudi Arabia; Dr. Fouziyah Al-Jarallah, Owner and Group CEO of Hayat National Hospitals Group; and Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare.

Through a series of insightful discussions, the circle spotlighted key pillars in Saudi Arabia’s transformative journey toward achieving its Vision 2030 goals. Experts deliberated over the future of the Kingdom’s healthcare landscape, from bold policies and transformative strategies to innovation and infrastructure investment. The sessions examined the role of public-private partnerships in accelerating progress, while showcasing the technological and medical advancements reshaping patient experiences and enhancing the quality of care. Discussions also delved into developing healthcare talent, fostering a culture of excellence, advancing medical tourism and wellness programs, and the growing impact of AI on operational efficiency. Additionally, participants addressed the outlook for local pharmaceutical manufacturing and the expansion of access to regional and global markets.

For the Healthcare Innovation Circle, Forbes Middle East collaborated with leading partners, including Hayat National Hospitals Group, Jamjoom Pharma and Viatris. The event took place on the fourth day of the 8th edition of the Global Health Exhibition (GHE) 2025 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center (Malham), held from October 27 to 30, 2025, under the patronage of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health and supported by Vision 2030 and the Health Sector Transformation Program.

The Health Holding Company is a national institution dedicated to delivering comprehensive and integrated healthcare through 20 health clusters spanning all regions and cities of the Kingdom. Guided by the Saudi Model of Care, the company places the individual at the heart of its mission, transforming service delivery, prioritizing prevention over treatment, and ensuring easier access to care. Its efforts align with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, aiming to elevate the quality and efficiency of healthcare services nationwide.

One of the largest specialized healthcare exhibitions in the world, GHE brought together more than 500 speakers and over 2,000 exhibiting brands, representing a diverse cross-section of global healthcare sectors. International giants such as GE HealthCare, Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm, Johnson & Johnson, Danaher, BD, Olympus, Karl Storz, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Novo Nordisk, Paxera Health, DaVita, and Samsung were among the leading participants.

