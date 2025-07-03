RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: HE Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of the Saudi Ports Authority, laid the foundation stone for the logistics corridor connecting Jeddah Islamic Port to the Al-Khumrah Logistics Park. The ceremony was attended by the President of Mawani, Eng. Suliman Almazroua, along with senior officials and leaders from the transport and logistics ecosystem.

The project, executed by Mawani with a value exceeding SAR 689 million, aims to establish a dedicated and direct logistics corridor linking Jeddah Islamic Port with the Al-Khumrah Logistics Park. The corridor stretches 17 kilometers and includes two lanes in each direction. A total of 12 bridges will be constructed along the route to facilitate the movement of trucks between the port and the logistics park, eliminating the need to use the city’s internal road network.

His Excellency Minister Al-Jasser stated that this direct logistics corridor will significantly enhance truck movement efficiency and increase the handling capacity of Jeddah Islamic Port by 10%. The project will also support the integration of transport modes, strengthen supply chains, and improve infrastructure development.

He added that the dedicated corridor will ease truck flow, enhance traffic efficiency, and improve road safety in Jeddah by reducing congestion through the separation of heavy truck traffic from general traffic routes. It will also eliminate visual and noise pollution around the port area.

This step is part of Mawani’s ongoing efforts to boost the operational efficiency of Jeddah Islamic Port by leveraging the strategic value of the Al-Khumrah Logistics Park. It aligns with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS), to solidify the Kingdom’s standing as a global logistics hub bridging the three continents.

The project will also include emergency access points, maintenance facilities, and a complete rainwater drainage system. It contributes to improving quality of life by lowering carbon emissions and preventing truck congestion.

This corridor will deliver a range of benefits to transporters, importers, exporters, logistics park users, and shipping lines by streamlining cargo and container movement and enhancing supply chain efficiency. It also presents new investment opportunities in the region.

It is worth noting that Jeddah Islamic Port is a major logistics and trade hub on the Red Sea coast. It spans 12.5 square kilometers and includes 62 multi-purpose berths, as well as a number of specialized terminals and state-of-the-art facilities.

-Ends-

For more information please contact:

Houssam Kablawi