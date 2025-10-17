DP World has announced the launch of a new strategic shipping route connecting Jebel Ali Port in the UAE with Berbera Port in Somaliland.

The new service, operating every nine days, enhances DP World’s global network and reinforces Berbera’s position as a key maritime gateway and logistics hub in East Africa.

The Jebel Ali - Berbera service strengthens trade links between the Gulf and East Africa, offering a faster maritime route into Somaliland. With scheduled stops at Aden and Djibouti, the service provides additional connectivity to key port cities, supporting greater access to markets across the Horn of Africa.

From Berbera, cargo can connect onwards to inland destinations such as Ethiopia, providing an alternative to traditional logistics chains that rely on Djibouti Port and long-haul overland trucking, said the statement from DP World.

The new route also supports more predictable transit times and reduces exposure to regional bottlenecks.

The Berbera port’s 1,050-m quay enhanced infrastructure includes a 400-m quay capable of handling Triple E vessels, extensive bulk and breakbulk handling facilities, and an annual livestock handling capacity of around 4 million heads.

Ganesh Raj, Group Chief Operating Officer, Marine Services at DP World, said: "The Jebel Ali to Berbera service further complements our investment drive into Africa. Building on the significant infrastructure we have developed across the continent, the service enhances connectivity for our customers as we continue to boost trade links between the Middle East and East Africa."

"In doing so, we are supporting the growth of resilient, sustainable corridors that unlock prosperity for our partners, customers and the communities we serve," he stated.

Berbera is also home to the region’s most modern container terminal and the Berbera Special Economic Zone (BSEZ), designed to attract foreign investment and support long-term industrial growth.

DP World’s commitment in the Horn of Africa goes far beyond Berbera Port. The company holds a 58.5% stake in the container and general cargo terminal, providing deep-water access to major East–West shipping lanes, and has developed the nearby Berbera Economic Zone to accelerate local industrialisation. Already, more than 4.1 million heads of livestock are moved annually through Berbera to global markets, a trade worth over $1 billion.

Community initiatives, such as training the region’s first “Solar Mamas” as solar-energy technicians, underline how trade infrastructure can deliver both economic and social impact.

Supachai Wattanaveerachai, CEO, DP World Horn of Africa, said: "The launch of this new corridor is a milestone in our ambition to build faster, safer, and more reliable trade routes. It reflects our commitment to creating meaningful economic benefits for businesses and communities in the region."

"Our work in Berbera is already stimulating trade and industry, while supporting wider community development. Looking ahead, this service will strengthen Berbera’s role as a gateway for East Africa’s future growth and prosperity," he added.

