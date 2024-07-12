DUBAI, UAE – Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, recently signed a strategic distribution partnership across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) region with DDN, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-cloud data management solutions. Under the agreement, Mindware will help DDN accelerate the adoption of its products and services, designed to support data-intensive environments and applications, by leveraging its expansive channel ecosystem in the region. This marks a significant milestone in Mindware’s AI solutions portfolio, expanding the distributor’s offerings and strengthening its value proposition.

Mr. Alexandre Boutin, AI Director at Mindware comments: “Mindware’s AI Business Unit and its practices have expanded, now catering to a wide range of customers with diverse needs. As an AI Value-Added Distributor and trusted advisor, we felt the need to incorporate a vendor with a distinctive value proposition to meet various requirements, one of them being an Nvidia certified ecosystem partner for large SuperPOD projects, within and outside the realms of conventional AI/ HPC applications.”

“With this new partnership with DDN, Mindware will offer solutions that accelerate AI and HPC apps at any scale, that are geared towards enabling organizations to manage large volumes of data efficiently, and to derive actionable insights from that data, ensuring high performance and reliability across various use cases,” he continues.

DDN's storage and management solutions make deployment, management and scaling simple for even the largest AI applications, from edge to data centre to any cloud. It is the leading technology for scalability, performance and cost-effectiveness to ensure faster ROI and maximum utilization of compute resources.

Ankur Arora, Senior Regional Director for MEA at DDN, says: "The data storage market has globally been experiencing significant growth driven by Large Language Models (LLM), Generative AI and other AI applications. Infrastructures need to be adapted to cope with the increasing compute capabilities and workload requirements. DDN’s unique value proposition is centred around its ability to deliver high-performance, scalable and reliable data storage solutions tailored for complex, data-intensive workloads and environments. We develop our solutions to enable customers and partners to get the absolute maximum productivity from the entire environment.”

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Mindware to bring DDN solutions and services to the META region. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our commitment to empowering businesses with flexible and innovative technology solutions that will drive digital transformation for these enterprises and the region as a whole,” he concludes.

About Mindware

Mindware, a leading IT distributor in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, takes pride in offering top-quality global brands to over 5,000 partners with legal entities in 13 countries. With a rich history dating back to 1991 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Mindware's unwavering commitment spans over three decades, empowering businesses with cutting-edge IT solutions and fostering digital transformation. Mindware's comprehensive offering encompasses a selection of leading brands in infrastructure, networking, security, and storage. As part of its Value-Added Distribution (VAD) methodology, Mindware goes the extra mile to provide supplementary value-added services to its reselling partners including pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, marketing enablement tools, and multiple channel-enabling programs. Supported by strategically positioned logistic centres in key locations, Mindware ensures seamless distribution across all channels, efficiently catering to the needs of its esteemed partners and customers.

www.mindware.net | www.mindwarecloud.com | https://store.mindware.net

About DDN

DDN is a leading global provider of data storage and data management solutions at scale. We accelerate AI and High Performance Computing workflows and applications in data centers, private and public clouds, and at the edge. Thanks to our technology, over 11,000 customers realize significant efficiencies in their GPU and CPU compute farms, substantially reducing their data center power consumption and footprint. Utilizing highly optimized flash technology and AI-enabled software, our products power some of the largest and most demanding customers in the world in fields such as autonomous driving, AI chatbots, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy, government, public sector, and research institutions, as well as generative AI and data analytics applications. Explore our offerings further at ddn.com.