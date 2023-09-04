DUBAI, UAE – Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, has announced the expansion of its distributorship agreement with Lenovo in the GCC and LEVANT region through the addition of Lenovo TruScale to its solution portfolio. With this new signing, Mindware will extend its Cloud portfolio with private Cloud solutions.

The two companies started their business relationship in 2013, when Mindware was appointed distributor for Lenovo laptops. The partnership was then extended to include Lenovo servers in 2020. The recent signing of TruScale is an indication of the successful collaboration that the companies have shared over the years and a commitment to continue to supply the market with world leading products and solutions.

There is an increasing demand today in the market for OPEX models and charging IT based on consumption while obeying the organization’s data security policies and regulations. With the Lenovo TruScale offering, Mindware partners will be able to offer their customers the flexibility to migrate, build, and optimize apps across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, leveraging best-in-breed technologies, while meeting regulatory requirements. Delivered through the Mindware Cloud practice, TruScale will provide customers with a flexible Cloud experience with the security and control of an on-premise solution. They can provision the services they require for a seamless, responsive, and reliable hybrid Cloud operation, making it easy to align costs with business growth.

Elaborating about the partnership, Philippe Jarre, Mindware Group President, comments: “Mindware's Cloud strategy focuses on promoting private and hybrid Cloud offerings to provide partners and client with the flexibility to deploy workloads on-premise while benefiting from Cloud-based billing. Lenovo TruScale, an on-premise IaaS offering, fits perfectly into this area. We strongly believe that the combination of Lenovo and Mindware in the region is a unique opportunity for both organizations to meet clients demand for hybrid Cloud solutions and achieve collective successes and market share growth. One of our key strategic imperatives is to be the ‘Cloud Distributor of Choice’ and offer our partners aggregated Cloud solutions from different vendors and financial services. Extending the business relationship with Lenovo based on the TruScale offering will add value to both companies, as we are going to leverage our large reseller and system integrator networks to develop a Lenovo TruScale channel ecosystem.”

Mr. Alaa Bawab, General Manager, Lenovo Infrastructure Group META, says, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Mindware to bring Lenovo Truscale to the Middle East and Levant region. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our commitment to empowering businesses with flexible and innovative technology solutions. Through TruScale, we aim to revolutionize the way organizations approach their IT infrastructure by offering a consumption-based model that aligns with their evolving needs. Mindware's extensive expertise and strong presence in the region make them an ideal partner to deliver TruScale's benefits to customers, providing them with cost efficiency, scalability, simplified management, and enhanced agility. Together, we look forward to enabling organizations to unleash their full potential, drive digital transformation, and achieve unparalleled success in today's dynamic business landscape."

