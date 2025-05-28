NAIROBI, KENYA: As part of its strategic expansion, Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, marked a powerful new chapter in its growth journey with the official launch of its East Africa operations, celebrated through a high-energy event in Nairobi on 27th May 2025.

Bringing together over 200 channel partners, industry leaders, top vendor representatives, and channel partners, the event served as a clear declaration of Mindware’s commitment to empowering East Africa’s digital future. The Nairobi office, now fully operational, will serve as the company’s strategic hub for East Africa covering Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Ethiopia.

"This launch is not just about opening doors, it’s about opening possibilities," said Spiros Rafailovits, Territory Manager, East Africa at Mindware. "We are here to co-create the future of technology in East Africa by investing in people, forging trusted partnerships, and delivering cutting-edge solutions that accelerate growth across the region."

Since announcing its East Africa expansion earlier this year, Mindware has made bold strides; doubling its local workforce, onboarding regional vendors, and hosting partner enablement sessions across key markets. These actions reflect Mindware’s strong momentum and growing relevance in the region.

The launch event went beyond the traditional format, with inspiring keynote addresses, forward-looking panel discussions, and networking sessions that enabled stakeholders to explore Mindware’s expanded portfolio and strategic roadmap. In line with its partner-first strategy, Mindware has rolled out technical and sales enablement programs, and is working with vendors to deliver certification courses tailored to local market needs.

With new partnerships already signed with regional ICT providers, Mindware is set to announce several new vendor collaborations in the coming weeks further expanding its portfolio in cloud, cybersecurity, networking, and enterprise technologies.

Partner Voices

"Mindware’s setup in Kenya has brought a new level of professionalism and opportunity to the local IT channel. Their commitment to partner success is evident in every interaction. As it is said, ‘focusing on customer satisfaction is crucial to building lasting relationships’, this is exactly the game changer that Mindware has brought to the Kenyan market. We can’t ask for anything more.”

- Cornelious Anjichi, Chief Finance Officer at Down to Earth Technologies

“Mindware’s setup in Kenya has brought a new level of professionalism and opportunity to the local IT channel. Their commitment to partner success is evident in every interaction. Working with Mindware has been a game-changer. Their local presence means faster support, better access to new technologies, and a new partnership approach that helps us grow.”

Peris Kabora, Supply Chain and Administration Manager at Sybyl Kenya Ltd.

-Ends-

About Mindware

Mindware, a leading IT distributor in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, takes pride in offering top-quality global brands to over 7,500 partners with legal entities in 13 countries. With a rich history dating back to 1991 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Mindware's unwavering commitment spans over three decades, empowering businesses with cutting-edge IT solutions, AI technologies, and fostering digital transformation. Mindware's comprehensive offering encompasses a selection of leading brands in infrastructure, networking, security, storage, and artificial intelligence solutions. As part of its Value-Added Distribution (VAD) methodology, Mindware goes the extra mile to provide supplementary value-added services to its reselling partners including pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, AI enablement, marketing enablement tools, and multiple channel-enabling programs. Supported by strategically positioned logistic centres in key locations, Mindware ensures seamless distribution across all channels, efficiently catering to the needs of its esteemed partners and customers in both traditional IT and emerging AI landscapes.

www.mindware.net | www.mindwarecloud.com | https://store.mindware.net