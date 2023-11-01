DUBAI, UAE: – Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, has announced its new strategic partnership with Splunk Inc., the cybersecurity and observability leader This collaboration marks an exciting milestone for both companies and reinforces Mindware's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to its customers across the MEA region.

Mindware will offer a comprehensive range of Splunk products and services, including the Splunk Enterprise Platform, Splunk Cloud Platform, and Splunk IT Service Intelligence (ITSI). Mindware's extensive network and deep market expertise will help expand Splunk's footprint and empower organizations to build a safer and more resilient digital world.

Mr. Nicholas Argyrides, Vice President - Gulf at Mindware, comments: “The decision to enter into this strategic partnership is driven by the shared vision of both Mindware and Splunk to empower organizations with advanced data analytics capabilities. Mindware's strong presence and trusted relationships in the region complement Splunk's industry-leading technology. We believe that the vendor’s comprehensive platform, coupled with our deep market knowledge and commitment to customer success, will provide regional organizations with the tools needed to keep digital systems secure and reliable.”

“The partnership benefits both Splunk and Mindware in terms of market expansion, portfolio enhancement, and the ability to address the evolving needs of businesses effectively. It's a mutually beneficial arrangement that leverages each company's strengths and resources,” he continues.

Mindware's extensive network of partners, resellers, and system integrators will benefit from this partnership by gaining access to Splunk's industry-leading solutions as well as specialized training and support. These advantages will enhance their ability to deliver data-driven solutions to their customers, stay competitive, and enhance their overall business performance.

The immense potential of Splunk in the region is due to the increasing importance of observability and cybersecurity in today’s age of digital transformation. The company’s solutions, including comprehensive data analysis, real-time monitoring, cross-platform compatibility, security and compliance, machine learning and AI integration, align perfectly with the region's growing need for actionable insights and threat detection capabilities.

“With a commitment to excellence, Mindware is well-positioned to deliver unparalleled support and services for Splunk's innovative solutions, empowering organizations to accelerate digital transformation. Our shared goal is to support the growth and success of businesses in the Middle East, and we look forward to a fruitful collaboration," concludes Mr. Ahmed El Saadi, AVP Middle East at Splunk.

