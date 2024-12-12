Dubai, UAE – Dubai International (DXB) is set to welcome a surge in travellers as the winter holiday season unfolds, with over 5.2 million guests expected between December 13 and 31.

The daily average is projected at 274,000 guests, with Friday, December 20, anticipated to be the busiest day of the period, hosting nearly 296,000 guests. The weekend from December 20 to 22 will also see peak activity, with an estimated 880,000 guests passing through.

Essa Al Shamsi, Senior Vice President of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports, said: "Delivering the exceptional experience that DXB is known for during peak travel periods is always a challenge, but one we are well-prepared to meet with collaboration across the oneDXB family. This year, we are excited to welcome millions of guests while also creating moments of joy through festive activations. The Family Zone at Terminal 3 will transform into a winter wonderland featuring a unique fusion performance of carollers and beatboxers, a Magic Station offering gift-wrapping and photo opportunities, a Nutcracker marching band, and more. These activities are designed to surprise and delight, making every journey through DXB truly memorable."

This season’s traffic surge reflects Dubai’s global appeal, with visitors drawn to its vibrant shopping, dining, and entertainment offerings, as well as the city’s amazing winter weather. Of the projected traffic, 1.7 million guests will arrive in Dubai, and 1.5 million will depart, underscoring Dubai’s rising position as a premier destination for international travellers.

Travel Tips for Guests

Dubai Airports is committed to ensuring a seamless travel experience for all guests during this peak period. Here are some tips for those travelling during the coming weeks to make their journey as smooth as possible:

Check-in Early Emirates guests can use home check-in, early check-in, and city check-in facilities. For other airlines, guests should arrive no earlier than three hours before departure.

Safe & Secure Save time by placing metal items and electronics in hand luggage and adhering to LAGs (liquid, aerosols, and gels) regulations. Permitted portable electronic devices, power banks, and spare batteries are prohibited in checked-in luggage and must be carried in/as hand luggage.

Families with children over 12 can expedite passport control through Smart Gates. Plan: Organise travel documents, check baggage allowances, and familiarise yourself with your airline’s regulations to avoid surprises.

Organise travel documents, check baggage allowances, and familiarise yourself with your airline’s regulations to avoid surprises. Avoid Congestion Opt for the Dubai Metro for easy access to and from Terminals 1 and 3. Farewell goodbyes should be exchanged at home, as only passengers will be permitted inside the terminals during peak periods.



DXB’s preparations for the winter rush reinforce its standing as the world’s busiest international airport, ensuring a smooth journey for all travellers.

