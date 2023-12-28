Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Millennium Hotels & Resorts (MHR) MEA is pleased to announce their latest accomplishment of winning the Great Place to Work® Certification™. The prestigious certificate is based entirely on the experience of MHR's current employees working at the organisation.

The Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition companies aspire to achieve. It is confidential, independent, and the only distinction based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. The two-step certification process includes surveying employees and completing a short questionnaire about the workforce.

Since the feedback and independent analysis determine scores, Great Place to Work® Certification™ helps job seekers identify companies with genuinely good cultures. Employers enjoy the recruiting advantage of presenting a globally recognised and research-backed verification of exemplary employee experience.

Throughout the years, Millennium Hotels and Resorts has undergone impressive transformations to meet the ever-changing needs of guests and the dynamic hospitality industry. Their focus has revolved around crucial areas to drive our brand forward and ensure continuous success, broadly identified as Sustainability, Technology and People. While technology plays a significant role at Millennium, the people truly make the difference. The group believes engaged colleagues are vital for delivering the brand's vision and fostering brand loyalty and advocacy. Thus, they launched the "People Make Millennium" program, with the colleagues at its heart. This multi-tiered program, led at a regional level and implemented across the entire hotel portfolio, emphasises training, reward and recognition, and wellbeing. Another exemplary initiative is the Millennium Academy in Saudi Arabia, showcasing our commitment to investing in our colleagues and local communities.

Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, CEO at Tetra Hospitality Investment and Millennium Hotels & Resorts MEA, expresses his gratitude: "We are proud to receive the Great Place to Work® Certification™. Millennium Hotel & Resorts' vision and ambition lie in the workforce's hard work, dedication, and commitment. As the organisation, it has been our utmost priority to keep the culture positive, inclusive, and dynamic. We will continue to invest in our employees through learning and development programs and relevant and timely training and provide a safe and nurturing work environment."

ABOUT MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS

Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) is the global brand of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Limited (M&C), a global hotel company which owns, manages and operates over 145 hotels across some 80 locations worldwide throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand and the United States. Its properties are in key gateway cities such as London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Dubai, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong. Occupying the best locations around the world, MHR has the perfect address for business and leisure travellers. M&C is the hotel arm of Singapore-listed global real estate company City Developments Limited and is a member of the Hong Leong Group.

Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa currently operates almost 50 hotels, 15,000 keys, and 32 hotels across the region's development pipeline. From a single property in Abu Dhabi, Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa has expanded into neighbouring destinations, cultivating partnerships with reputable owners, and is now recognised as one of the fastest-growing hotel management companies in the region. For more information, please visit www.millenniumhotels.com