Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Al Baraka Islamic Bank B.S.C. (Closed) announced the results of its 43rd Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, which was held today virtually through the Bahrain Clear eAGM platform, in light of the current regional developments and as part of the Bank’s commitment to ensuring the safety and convenience of all shareholders.

During the meeting, shareholders discussed the Board of Directors’ Report on the Bank’s activities for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, and listened to the Sharia Supervisory Board Report and the external auditors’ report. The consolidated financial statements for the year 2025 were also approved, reflecting the Bank’s overall performance during the past period.

In this context, shareholders reviewed transactions conducted with related parties, as disclosed in Note (26) of the consolidated financial statements, in line with Article (189) of the Commercial Companies Law. They also approved the allocation of BD76,091 as zakat payable on behalf of shareholders, authorising the executive management to disburse it in accordance with Sharia requirements.

Shareholders further approved the discharge of the Board of Directors from liability for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, in addition to appointing the Bank’s external auditors for the financial year 2026 and authorising the Board of Directors to determine their fees, subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals.

The meeting also reviewed the Corporate Governance Report, in accordance with the Central Bank of Bahrain’s guidelines, which included the results of performance evaluations of the Board members, its committees and the Board Secretary, as well as the evaluation of the Sharia Supervisory Board, attendance records of Board meetings, and governance and disclosure practices in line with the requirements of the Commercial Companies Law and the Central Bank of Bahrain.

In a move reflecting shareholders’ confidence and the Bank’s future direction, the meeting approved the election and reappointment of the Board of Directors for a new three-year term (2026–2029), subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Bahrain. Other urgent matters were also discussed in accordance with Article (207) of the Commercial Companies Law.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr Adel Salem, Chief Executive Officer of Al Baraka Islamic Bank, said: “The holding of this year’s Annual General Meeting reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening transparency and governance, while maintaining effective engagement with our shareholders under all circumstances. The meeting provided an opportunity to review our performance over the past year and discuss key achievements and challenges, supporting our journey towards sustainable growth and reinforcing the Bank’s position within the Islamic banking sector.”

He added: “At Al Baraka Islamic Bank, we continue to enhance our operations and improve efficiency, with a focus on delivering innovative banking solutions that meet our customers’ evolving needs. We are also leveraging digital transformation to enhance customer experience and ensure business continuity, creating added value for all stakeholders.”

The successful holding of the Annual General Meeting in a virtual format further underscores the Bank’s commitment to adopting digital solutions and enhancing flexibility in shareholder engagement under various circumstances, in line with best practices and ensuring business continuity and operational efficiency.

For more information, please visit Al Baraka Islamic Bank's website at www.albaraka.bh, check out the bank's verified Instagram page, or call 13300400.