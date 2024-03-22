​​​​​​Dubai, United Arab Emirates:– Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA proudly announces a pioneering collaboration with The Storey Group, a renowned consulting firm dedicated to environmental sustainability and social impact.

The two organizations share the same vision of ecological diversity and positive global change, and have set the ambitious goal of planting 100,000 trees worldwide, over the next five years.

The project aims to restore 65 hectares of land and capture more than 32,000kg of carbon dioxide from the earth's atmosphere every year.

Trees will be planted in 16 countries where the species will be decided based on the planting seasons at each location. Via advanced technology provided by The Storey Group, Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA will be able to track the carbon impact of each tree, as well as learn about the species, the farmer and its location. which will help to engage employees and customers in the process.

Mr. Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, CEO of Millennium Hotels & Resorts MEA & Lakhraim Group, said: " We are delighted to work with The Storey Group to help combat climate change across the world. Through our strategic partnership, we are aiming to make a meaningful contribution to global sustainability, leaving a positive legacy for future generations to come. At Millennium Hotels & Resorts MEA, we place a huge emphasis on environmental stewardship, community engagement, and the long-term health of our local and global home, and we have introduced several initiatives in line with these goals."

The Storey Group (TSG), recognized for its transformative initiatives and global projects, specializes in strategic environmental planning and large-scale sustainability projects. With a profound commitment to community development, TSG combines innovative strategies with actionable solutions.

Karen Storey, CEO of The Storey Group, said: "Our partnership with Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA is a powerful testament to what we can achieve when we align our efforts towards a common goal. Planting 100,000 trees is just the beginning. We are planting seeds of hope and sustainability for generations to come and doing it together."

Fahad Masood, COO of The Storey Group, further added: "Through this collaboration with Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA, we're not just planting trees—we're cultivating a legacy of sustainability that integrates cutting-edge ecological practices into the fabric of our corporate strategy. It's about nurturing a global environment where nature and business grow harmoniously, creating a lasting impact that resonates well beyond our immediate goals."

Across the world, Millennium Hotels and Resorts is finding innovative ways to minimise the impact of its operations on the environment and has entered into a number of strategic partnerships with entities who share the same vision of a greener future.

During COP28 in December 2023, Millennium Hotels & Resorts Global announced its sustainability program, the Green Path Brand Playbook, which has a target of achieving a 27 percent reduction in scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

For more information, please visit www.millenniumhotels.com

ABOUT MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS

Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) is the global brand of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Limited (M&C), a global hotel company which owns, manages and operates over 145 hotels across some 80 locations worldwide throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand and the United States. Its properties are in key gateway cities such as London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Dubai, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong. Occupying the best locations around the world, MHR has the perfect address for business and leisure travelers. M&C is the hotel arm of Singapore listed global real estate company City Developments Limited and is a member of the Hong Leong Group.

Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa currently operates almost 50 hotels and 15,000 keys, in addition to 32 hotels in the development pipeline across the region. From a single property in Abu Dhabi, Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa has expanded into various neighboring destinations, cultivating partnerships with reputable owners, and is now recognized as one of the fastest growing hotel management companies in the region. For more information, please visit www.millenniumhotels.com