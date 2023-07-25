Dubai, UAE: The leading paints and coatings manufacturers in the Middle East have officially launched Middle East Paints & Coatings Association (MEPCA) and received necessary government approvals.

Founding member companies include Akzo Nobel, Altakamol (Sheibani Group), Asian Paints, Axalta, Caparol Paints, Hempel, Jotun, National Paints, PPG, RAR Holding and Kaizen Paints Middle East (KPME) with the backing and support from the World Coatings Council and Vincentz Network.

MEPCA’s work will focus on paints and coatings in all segments - adhesives and sealants, automotive refinish, coil, architectural/decorative, general industrial and OEM, marine, packaging and containers, powder, transportation, machinery and wood.

As the voice of the industry, MEPCA will engage with industry stakeholders to facilitate their connection, share knowledge, improve business conditions, and contribute to the international dialogue.

Analysts have estimated that the Middle East paints and costings market is worth around $4,700million and could rise to as much as $7,500million by 2032. Around 75% of the regional demand comes from construction (decorative and protective) and marine coatings with the rest from OEM sector.

The Middle East paints and costings industry supports region’s economic diversification by producing its products in the region and supplying most of its products to domestic markets.

The inaugural Chairman of MEPCA is Abubaker Sheibani, CEO of the Sheibani Group, who said: “There is no shortage of paints and costings expertise in our region of the world and MEPCA will play an instrumental role in taking forward our future success”.

“We will work closely with regulators, producers, and industry experts to ensure our growth, continued business success, and the long-term sustainable development of our industry, starting a new era of cooperation. I am thrilled and proud to be its founding Chairman as we embark on this next stage of our journey.”

MEPCA leadership team also include Mr. Martin Rosocha, the Managing Director of Caparol Paints and Vice Chairman of MEPCA, and Jasbir Gill, the Regional Director of Akzo Nobel and Treasurer of MEPCA

More information about the new association can be found at its website www.mepca.net

About Middle East Paints and Coatings Association (MEPCA):

The Middle East Paints and Coatings Association (MEPCA) represents the interest of the paints and coatings companies in the Middle East and their suppliers. As the voice of the industry, MEPCA engages with all industry stakeholders to facilitate their connection, share knowledge, improve business conditions, and contribute to the international dialogue.

Established in 2023, MEPCA supports the Middle East paints and coatings companies though advocacy, proactive approaches on legislative and regulatory development on critical issues impacting the industry. MEPCA’s mission is to be an effective advocate, ensuring the growth, continued success, and long-term sustainable development of the industry.

