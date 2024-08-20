Publishing its first-ever Sustainability Report, ATPI Group, the leading travel management company and partner to the Middle East energy industry has revealed it has achieved carbon neutrality - four years ahead of its 2026 target.

The Sustainability Report 2024 encompassed the Group’s sustainability indicators for the 2023 calendar year, detailing its global activities, performance, and outcomes against essential Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting metrics.

Achieving the milestone of being carbon neutral carbon was attained with the support of the company’s CO2 measurement, reduction, and compensation service, ATPI Halo. In cooperation with Anthesis Group, ATPI has been able to carry out data collection, analysis, and reporting on its Carbon Footprint since 2021 – enabling the Group to implement Co2e reduction methods and compensate all residue Co2e emissions against the company’s ATPI Halo project portfolio.

Sustainability and ESG are critical drivers for ATPI’s global team. Despite a 23% increase in staff recruitment, ATPI successfully reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by almost 10% per full-time-employee (FTE). This totals 3,905 tonnes of emitted CO2e (Scope 1, 2, and 3) across the entire global business in 2023. An internal survey found that 71% of employees believe the Group has a genuine commitment towards sustainability.

Supporting aims to reduce its carbon footprint, in 2023, ATPI appointed its first Sustainability Officer. Louisa Toure has since embedded sustainability best practices and environmental responsibility into the company’s global operations - all alongside ATPI opening new office locations and managing a transition back to on-site working.

Welcoming the milestone, Louisa said: “ATPI’s inaugural report showcases our exceptional journey in ESG practices, detailing key metrics aligned with our global sustainability plan. The report presents new information and data that we have not previously reported on, revealing a transparent account of both our progress and areas for continuous improvement.

I’m proud to spearhead our internal sustainability initiatives and provide actionable, responsible solutions for the wider industry. Over the coming year, we will continue integrating sustainability into every facet of our operations. We eagerly anticipate sharing our progress.”

Ian Sinderson, CEO at ATPI Group, added: “Sustainability has quickly risen as a top priority in our business, and there is an undeniable need for our industry to unite in addressing the ongoing climate emergency. At ATPI, we embrace this challenge.

Our journey continues to evolve, but our strategy is based on the core foundations of environment, social, and governance frameworks - driven by a passionate team. With the publication of our inaugural report, there is no doubt that sustainability is embedded within our business, and we are proud of the contributions made daily by our employees. We don’t define sustainability as a project, a department, or a service. It is a philosophy woven into every aspect of our operation and guides our journey towards becoming a more responsible business.”