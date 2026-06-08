Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Middle East Energy returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre on 1 – 3 September 2026, marking its historic 50th year since it staged its inaugural event in 1976. This milestone further reinforces Middle East Energy’s position as the event where the global energy industry comes to do business.

This year’s event comes at a pivotal moment , as energy demand accelerates across the region, driven by electrification, industrial expansion and the rapid scaling of AI and data centre infrastructure.

For five decades, Middle East Energy has served as a central meeting point for organisations involved in financing, building and regulating the region’s power infrastructure. The event has also evolved alongside the rapid development of the region’s energy systems, reflecting the shift from conventional generation to a more complex mix of renewables, storage, digital infrastructure and smarter grids. As demand grows to expand capacity, strengthen grid resilience and deliver infrastructure for rising electricity needs, the event gives utility operators, developers and investors a platform to act.

"As Middle East Energy marks its 50th year, the industry is facing a defining moment," said Mark Ring, Group Director, Middle East Energy. "The rapid rise of AI and hyperscale data centres is fundamentally reshaping energy demand, putting unprecedented pressure on power grids, backup systems and storage capacity. Against this backdrop of rising demand and accelerating investment, the need for practical collaboration has never been greater. This September, we are bringing the entire energy industry under one roof: the technologies, suppliers and decision-makers needed to scale infrastructure, expand capacity and meet the next wave of demand head-on, and to support the next phase of global energy development."

Middle East Energy brings together more than 35,000 attendees and 1,900 exhibitors from over 150 countries, including utilities, EPC contractors, manufacturers, regulators, financiers and developers. Built around real-world infrastructure delivery, Middle East Energy spans every critical component of modern power systems, including transmission and distribution, critical and backup power, renewable energy, energy management and battery storage. This enables engineers, procurement teams and project leaders to assess technologies, compare suppliers and move forward with confidence on active developments.

At the heart of the event is a focus on practical outcomes, with five conferences running alongside the exhibition to bring together policymakers, investors, engineers and operators to address the challenges shaping today’s energy landscape, from grid modernisation and storage integration to digitalisation and long-term capacity planning. A dedicated focus on AI infrastructure and its impact on energy systems will run as a key theme, exploring how hyperscale computing, data centre growth and digital load are reshaping power demand, grid requirements and investment priorities.

Complementing this is the event’s expanded ecosystem with co-located specialist shows: Intersolar Middle East, Energy Storage Middle East and The Battery Show. These offer access to the full range of the evolving energy mix under one ticket and extend the event’s reach across renewables, storage and emerging energy technologies.

For 50 years, Middle East Energy has played a major role as the region’s leading marketplace for advancing power infrastructure, where technical insight translates into commercial outcomes, and the connections formed continue to shape the systems that power the region and beyond.

About Middle East Energy

Middle East Energy is the region’s leading trade event for power infrastructure, bringing together decision-makers from across the energy industry to advance real-world projects. Held annually at the Dubai World Trade Centre, it combines a large-scale exhibition, five conferences and three co-located shows spanning transmission and distribution, renewables, storage and backup power. With more than 35,000 attendees and 1,900 exhibitors, it is where the global energy industry comes to do business.

About Informa

Informa is a leading international group in B2B live events, digital services, and academic markets. The company empowers professionals by connecting businesses and individuals with the knowledge they need to learn, discover, and make informed decisions. Informa is listed on the FTSE 100 and employs approximately 14,000 people across more than 30 countries worldwide.

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