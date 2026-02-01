Cairo – MIDBANK has announced its successful attainment of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification in its latest version. This certification is regarded as the highest global benchmark for the protection of credit and debit card data. This achievement reflects MIDBANK’s commitment to implementing the most stringent international security standards, safeguarding customer data privacy, and securing digital payment systems against potential cyber risks.

The PCI DSS is a rigorous global security standard established by major international card schemes, including Visa, MasterCard, and AMEX, to provide a secure payment environment and reduce the risk of fraud and digital breaches. This compliance covers a broad spectrum of technical controls, including the protection and encryption of cardholder data, the securing of networks and infrastructure, continuous monitoring, periodic penetration testing, and the application of strict information security governance policies.

On this occasion, Dr. Amr El-Garhy, Managing Director and CEO of MIDBANK, stated: "Attaining this certification represents a fundamental strategic step in MIDBANK’s journey toward secure digital transformation. We prioritize the trust of our customers and partners above all else. This long-term investment in our security infrastructure is a reflection of our vision to provide innovative banking services characterized by safety and reliability, reinforcing our position as a pivotal player in the Egyptian banking sector that keeps pace with the latest global developments."

Furthermore, Waleed Samir, Chief Information Security Officer at MIDBANK, noted: "This achievement is the result of intensive technical efforts to elevate the level of security governance within the bank. We have successfully built an integrated defense system based on precise access control and real-time system monitoring, ensuring the highest levels of protection for customer data. We are committed to further developing our security tools to keep pace with accelerating cyber challenges and ensure continuous compliance with the most rigorous international standards."

This milestone contributes to MIDBANK’s compliance with the requirements of the Central Bank of Egypt and the regulatory framework for payment systems. It also paves the way for the expansion of internet and mobile banking services, as well as e-commerce, in a more secure manner. Through this step, the bank aims to solidify its image as a financial institution that adopts sustainable digital solutions, thereby enhancing the confidence of merchants, payment partners, and FinTech companies in collaborating with the bank.

MIDBANK adopts an integrated approach that merges technological advancement with cybersecurity. The bank is keen to align all its initiatives with Egypt Vision 2030, which aims to promote financial inclusion and the transition toward a less cash-dependent society, while ensuring a secure digital environment that contributes to sustainable economic development.

About MIDBANK:

MIDBANK S.A.E., established on May 27th, 1975, as an Egyptian Joint Stock Company under Law No. 43 of 1974, was created to capitalize on investments in Arab and foreign funds and free zones, while maximizing value for clients, stakeholders, and the community.

Over the years, MIDBANK S.A.E. has undergone several development and capital upgrade stages, reflecting the continuous expansion of its banking activities. The bank is committed to consolidating its position by operating an extensive network of branches and ATMs, alongside offering a comprehensive range of banking services and products.

Aligned with Egypt’s Vision 2030, MIDBANK S.A.E. has launched a forward-looking strategy to support and accelerate digital transformation and financial inclusion across the country.