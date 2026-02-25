The University of Balamand (UOB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Forward Digital MENA on February 23, 2026, to promote digital literacy, enhance employability, and strengthen university-industry collaboration. The MoU was signed by UOB President Dr. Elias Warrak and Forward Digital MENA President Mr. Mouhamad Rabah.

This partnership reflects both institutions’ shared commitment to delivering quality education, fostering innovation, and preparing students and alumni for the growing demands of the digital economy. Through this collaboration, UOB students and alumni will gain access to the nammiskills platform, implemented by Forward Digital MENA with the support of UNICEF and in partnership with the World Bank under the Skilling-up Lebanon initiative.

Dr. Warrak stated: “At UOB, we believe that equipping our students with strong digital competencies is essential to their academic and professional success. This partnership with Forward Digital MENA reinforces our commitment to bridging education with market needs, expanding access to industry-recognized certifications, and empowering our graduates to thrive in an increasingly digital world.”

Mr. Rabah added: “We are proud to collaborate with UOB, a leading academic institution in Lebanon. Through the nammiskills platform, we aim to provide students and alumni with practical, market-driven skills and meaningful learning pathways that enhance their employability and enable them to actively participate in the digital transformation of their communities.”

This agreement marks another step in UOB’s ongoing efforts to provide its academic community with innovative learning opportunities that respond to national and regional development priorities.