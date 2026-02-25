Dubai, UAE – AmiViz, the Middle East’s leading cybersecurity and AI‑focused value‑added distributor, today announced a strategic partnership with Veracode, the global leader in application risk management, to distribute Veracode’s platform and help organisations secure modern software at scale. The partnership will enable Veracode to expand its presence across the Middle East, East Africa, and Libya. The alliance between trusted partners will leverage their complementary expertise to ensure customers receive the highest standards of software security.

AmiViz has selected Veracode as a partner for its status as a pioneer in holistic application risk management, with nearly two decades of proprietary data, expertise, and innovation. Veracode empowers development and security teams to collaborate seamlessly, enabling them to build, secure, and maintain software from code to cloud. Leveraging Veracode’s cutting-edge technology and AI-powered remediation platform, organizations gain precise, actionable insights into exploitable risks, achieve real-time vulnerability remediation, and proactively reduce security debt at scale. This partnership underscores AmiViz’s commitment to integrating advanced security solutions that align with modern software development and operational needs.

“Application security has become a board-level priority as organizations embrace AI-driven development,” said Ilyas Mohammed, COO of AmiViz. “By partnering with Veracode, we are equipping our partners and customers with a proven platform that embeds security directly into development workflows, enabling faster innovation with reduced risk.”

The partner programme provides solutions and services to get partners up and running straight away, with minimal impact to their existing business.

“Our partnership with AmiViz empowers security leaders across the Middle East and Africa to find, fix, and govern application risk at scale using Veracode’s integrated software security solutions,” said Michael Steinmetz, Senior Vice President of EMEA & APAC at Veracode. “Together, we’ll deliver transformative technology innovations, an enhanced customer experience, and deep, technical expertise to help organisations strengthen their security posture.”

About AmiViz

AmiViz is a leading cybersecurity and AI focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East. With a deep commitment to cybersecurity, we deliver specialized expertise and personalized service to its partners across the region.

At AmiViz, cybersecurity isn’t an afterthought-it’s our core mission. We deliver top-tier products and services that safeguard businesses. Our close collaboration with vendors, resellers, and consultants ensures tailored solutions that address regional challenges. We empower businesses to thrive in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools, knowledge, and support.

Discover the AmiViz advantage at www.amiviz.com and elevate your cybersecurity strategy today!

PR Contact

Sanjeev Kant

Vistar Communications

Dubai, UAE

Email: sanjeev@vistarmea.co