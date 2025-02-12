On the eve of Microsoft’s 30th anniversary in Egypt, highly anticipated event showcases company’s unwavering commitment to supporting the nation’s ambitious digital transformation journey.

Cairo, Egypt: Microsoft’s global AI Tour, a series of events spanning over 60 cities worldwide, arrived in Cairo today. In partnership with the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, the event brought together government officials, business leaders, technology developers, and innovators for an experience focused on demonstrating the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The landmark event coincides with Microsoft’s 30-year anniversary in Egypt, underscoring the company’s long-standing commitment to empowering public and private sector organizations with cutting-edge technologies to drive innovation, economic growth, and national progress.

Microsoft’s AI Tour in Cairo featured remarks by H.E. Dr. Ayman Ashour, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; H.E. Dr. Sherif Farouk, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade; H.E. Counselor Mahmoud Fawzy, Minister of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs and Political Communication; and H.E. Dr. Mohamed Farid Saleh, Executive Chairman of the Financial Regulatory Authority. The officials highlighted the pivotal role that AI is playing in empowering government agencies to accelerate scientific breakthroughs, optimize supply chains, enhance the quality of public services, and combat fraud.

As Egypt accelerates towards a digital-first future, Microsoft’s AI Tour in Cairo serves as a key platform for discussions on the potential of the latest advancements in AI to enhance productivity, scale businesses, and foster a culture of innovation. The event also aligns with Egypt’s recently launched second edition of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (2025–2030), which aims to position the country as a leading AI hub in the Middle East & North Africa region. The strategy focuses on governance, infrastructure, technology, data, ecosystem, and talent development, with ambitious targets to increase the ICT sector’s contribution to Egypt’s GDP to 7.7% by 2030, establish over 250 AI companies, and build a workforce of over 30,000 AI professionals.

Lillian Barnard, President of Microsoft Africa, in her opening keynote, highlighted the pivotal role of AI in transforming industries and economies. “Artificial Intelligence is not just redefining the way we all work and live, it is unlocking unprecedented opportunities for both growth and innovation at a speed that we have never seen before. Already, our research shows us that organizations that invest even $1 in Generative AI are enjoying an ROI of $3.7. For top leaders that have integrated Generative AI into their businesses, this ROI is as high as $10.3. Microsoft is committed to supporting organizations across all sectors in Egypt to secure this potential by democratizing access to the latest cutting-edge cloud and AI solutions that enhance productivity, drive efficiency, and ensure long-term economic prosperity.”

Mirna Arif, General Manager of Microsoft Egypt, reaffirmed Microsoft’s dedication to empowering organizations with the latest advancements in AI and cloud computing. “For 30 years, Microsoft has been a trusted partner in Egypt’s digital transformation journey. Our unwavering commitment to security, compliance, and transparency continues to enable businesses and government entities to harness AI’s potential to scale, innovate, and create lasting impact.”

The event also featured keynote presentations, technical workshops, and hands-on sessions led by top Microsoft executives. Experts also spotlighted Microsoft’s flagship AI tools, including Microsoft Copilot – today utilized by nearly 70% of the Fortune 500 – and Copilot Agents, designed to revolutionize the workplace and improve productivity. Further discussions delved into the innovative AI capabilities of the Microsoft Surface portfolio. Business leaders and IT professionals experienced firsthand how Surface AI PCs and Microsoft’s latest Copilot+ PCs integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Copilot and other AI solutions to drive operational efficiency, productivity, and creativity. The event also provided a platform for organizations across Egypt to showcase their AI-driven innovations and real-world success stories:

Egypt’s Ministry of Higher Education & Scientific Research , which oversees educational activities in both public and private Egyptian universities, leveraged Azure OpenAI to develop an AI-powered tutor and teaching assistant that helps students build their soft skills. The AI Tutor was deployed at Ain Shams University where it supported 332 students creating their final marketing project. Student engagement reached 86%, with over 980 ideas generated and more than 19,000 conversation messages exchanged.

, a leading automotive company famous for assembly-manufacturing cars in Egypt, adopted Microsoft 365 Copilot to enhance the organization's digital presence and improve customer engagement. Employees leveraging the solution have streamlined various processes, resulting in increased efficiency and productivity. In addition, the solution has also helped provide valuable insights and data points, enabling more informed decision-making and driving strategic growth.

, a leading automotive company famous for assembly-manufacturing cars in Egypt, adopted Microsoft 365 Copilot to enhance the organization's digital presence and improve customer engagement. Employees leveraging the solution have streamlined various processes, resulting in increased efficiency and productivity. In addition, the solution has also helped provide valuable insights and data points, enabling more informed decision-making and driving strategic growth. B.TECH, a leading Egyptian retailer with over 161 stores across the country specializing in household appliances and consumer electronics, adopted Microsoft 365 Copilot to empower employees across various departments to make more informed decisions and improve overall productivity. The company also leveraged GitHub Copilot to enhance the productivity of its programmers by providing AI-driven code suggestions and automating repetitive coding tasks. This has helped the programmers to improve code quality and drive the business forward through innovation and improved customer engagement.

The AI Tour in Cairo exemplifies Microsoft’s commitment to fostering AI adoption across Egypt’s public and private sectors, supporting the nation’s ambition to become a global AI leader. Microsoft looks forward to deepening its collaboration with Egypt’s technology ecosystem, empowering organizations to drive growth, create value, and unlock the full potential of AI.

