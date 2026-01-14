MGS Industry, through its industrial arm Nile Textile Industries, is participating in Heimtextil 2026, the leading global event for home textiles and furnishings, taking place in Frankfurt, Germany, from January 13 to 16, 2026, with participation from major international companies and brands.

This participation comes as part of MGS Industry’s strategy to strengthen its presence in global markets, enhance competitiveness, support export expansion plans, attract new clients, and develop relationships with existing partners. The group emphasizes that specialized international exhibitions provide a key platform not only to showcase products but also to interact directly with clients and understand market requirements, contributing to product development and improving operational efficiency.

In this context, Eng. Mahmoud Ghazal, Chairman of MGS Industry, said:

“We view our participation in Heimtextil as a strategic step that reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing the global competitiveness of our products and establishing the group as an Egyptian manufacturer capable of competing in major international markets. Specialized exhibitions have become essential tools for building new partnerships and supporting export growth paths.”

During its participation, Nile Textile Industries will showcase a range of products in home textiles and furnishings, alongside selected ready-to-wear garments, all produced to high standards of quality and sustainability, while adopting modern manufacturing solutions that meet the evolving requirements of global markets. The group will also hold a series of bilateral meetings with current and potential clients, as well as representatives of companies and distributors from various countries, aiming to expand business transactions and explore new cooperation opportunities.

MGS Industry emphasizes that maintaining a presence at major international exhibitions is a core pillar of its strategy, playing a direct role in enhancing the image of Egyptian products, increasing their competitiveness, and supporting the country’s efforts to boost industrial exports.