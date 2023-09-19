The first 3S Showroom will be inaugurated in Jeddah during October 2023.

Saudi Arabia: MG Motor has announced the appointment of Jiad Modern Motors, a Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Company, as the brand’s new and official distributor in Saudi Arabia. Effective immediately, the appointment is in line with the British-born brand’s regional retail network expansion strategy, as it seeks to make its range of highly popular cars accessible to as many customers as possible.

The announcement was marked by an official agreement signing ceremony at Mohamed Yousuf Naghi HQ attended by MG Motor's Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Mr. Tom Lee and Mr. Mohamed Yousuf Naghi – the Chairman and Senior Executives. This new partnership comes ahead of the brand’s upcoming centenary, and as the brand is already established as a leading player in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East. More customers than ever before purchased MG’s stylish, well-equipped, high-tech, high value cars in 2022, helping the brand to break into the GCC’s top six of car manufacturers for the first time in 2022.

Jiad Modern Motors will launch showrooms in Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam soon, with further facilities planned by the end of 2023 totalling six facilities. At the heart of this partnership lies an unwavering commitment to enhance the MG ownership journey through network expansion plans and by providing a comprehensive suite of high-quality aftersales services, ensuring that every MG owner's experience is a positive one. This commitment underscores the shared values of MG Motor and Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Company in prioritizing customer satisfaction, by exemplifying an impressive parts supply in the Kingdom.

Guaranteeing customer peace of mind, all valid warranties for MG cars already on the country’s roads will be unaffected by the change to a new retail partner. We will ensure that existing owners will continue to receive the highest standards of customer service across the Kingdom.

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East and North Africa, commented: “As MG Motor approaches its 100th year anniversary, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi is the ideal partner to reinforce our strong position in the Kingdom. They are at the top of their game, with long-standing experience in the automotive sector, and they have the resources to take MG Motor to the next level. As one of our key global markets, Saudi Arabia’s highly competitive automotive market means that customers rightly expect only the highest standards of service, and together with our new partner we look forward to working together to enhance these standards for our customers.”

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi – the Chairman expressed: “This partnership resonates with our unrelenting dedication to excellence in the Saudi automotive industry. Teaming up with MG Motor not only reaffirms our commitment to bringing the best vehicles to the Saudi automotive market but also signifies our determination to set new benchmarks in customer satisfaction."

Car buyers in Saudi Arabia will have access to the full range of best-selling models available in the Middle East, including MG RX5, MG ONE and MG GT, along with exciting additions from the brand’s electric vehicle line-up, the new MG HS PHEV and the new MG ZS EV. All of which are backed up with a best-in-region manufacturer warranty of six years or 200,000km, or eight years/200,000km for the battery packs on electric models, providing ultimate peace of mind.

The appointment of Jiad Modern Motors will allow MG to strengthen its presence further in Saudi Arabia, where the brand has achieved strong recent growth. In 2022, the brand recorded an outstanding performance in sales, spearheaded by its best-sellers in the Kingdom, the MG ZS and MG 5.

This partnership is set to reshape the Saudi automotive sector, combining MG's stellar reputation as one of the Kingdom's favourite car brands with the unmatched expertise and legacy of the Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Company. As a result, customers can expect an unparalleled experience characterised by quality vehicles and outstanding service.

About MG Motor:

MG Motor is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards and achievements throughout the past 99 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car clubs in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG Motor also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG Motor is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

About Jiad Modern Motors

Jiad Modern Motors is a Mohamed Yousuf Naghi subsidiary that is a prominent automotive company dedicated to bringing the latest and best automotive products to the Saudi market. With a proven history that is backed by the group’s credibility and reputation for their legacy in the automotive sector as well as pioneering sales policies and excellent after-sales service, Jiad Modern Motors will further solidify its reputation as one of the Kingdom’s visionary automotive companies that has captivated the attention of global brands, to sustain and build strategic alliances with.

