Company to hold earnings call to discuss results on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at 2:00 PM Kuwait Time.

Kuwait: Mezzan Holding Co. KSCP, one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of food, beverage, FMCG, and healthcare products in the Gulf region, announced the company’s FY2025 financial results.

FY 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: KD 297.1 million, up by 3.8%.

Operating Profit: KD 26.6 million, up by 18.0%.

EBITDA: KD 35.3 million, up by 11.8%.

Net Profit Before Tax: KD 20.5 million, up by 25.0%.

Net Profit After Tax: KD 18.6 million, up by 20.0%.

Net Profit to Parent Company Shareholders: KD 17.3 million, up by 19.0%.

Mezzan Holding Chairman, Montaser Jassim Al Wazzan, said: “2025 was a year of significant progress for the Group. We delivered strong growth across all key metrics. As we enter 2026, our focus remains on growing our leadership in food, FMCG, and healthcare while reinforcing our deep-rooted presence in Kuwait and regional markets to deliver long-term value for our shareholders, partners, and customers.”

Mr. Amr Farghal, Mezzan Holding Group CEO, said: “2025 results reflect the strength and the resilience of our operating model, and disciplined execution across the business. We delivered solid growth while continuing to invest in our core capabilities, expand into priority markets, and strengthen long-term value creation. These results demonstrate our ability to navigate a dynamic environment while maintaining focus on operational excellence, balance sheet health, and sustainable growth.”

FY 2025 Financial Performance Review:

Food Business Line:

Total Revenue for the Food Business Line reached KD 191.2 million, an increase of 2.2% compared with the same period in 2024. The Food Business Line accounted for 64.4% of Group Revenue. The Business Line comprises the following three divisions: Manufacturing and Distribution (generating 54.4% of Group Revenue), Catering (generating 4.6% of Group Revenue), and Services (generating 5.3% of Group Revenue).

Manufacturing and Distribution: revenue increased by 4.8%

revenue increased by 4.8% Catering: Revenue declined by 18.5%

Revenue declined by 18.5% Services: Revenue declined by 1.3%

Non-Food Business Line:

Revenue reached KD 105.9 million, an increase of 7.0% compared with the same period 2024. The Non-Food Business Line accounted for 35.6% of Group Revenue. The Business Lines comprises the following divisions: FMCG and Pharmaceuticals business divisions (generating 33.7% of Group Revenue) and Industrials (generating 1.9% of Group Revenue).

FMCG and Healthcare: Revenue increased by 7.7%

Revenue increased by 7.7% Industrials: Revenue declined by 4%

FY 2025 Regional Business Highlights:

In Kuwait: revenue increased by 4.9%

revenue increased by 4.9% In UAE: revenue increased by 3.9%

revenue increased by 3.9% In Qatar: revenue decreased by 16.9%

revenue decreased by 16.9% In KSA: revenue increased by 12.5%

revenue increased by 12.5% In Jordan: revenue increased by 5.7%

About Mezzan Holding:

Operates in six countries through 34 subsidiaries with more than 8,000 employees.

Distributes over 34,000 Stock Keeping Units (SKU), making it one of the largest operators in terms of SKUs, unit sales, market share, and in terms of share of revenues of total consumer spending in consumer categories served by the company

Active in various segments of the consumer staple industry supported by long-standing relationships with Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark, Reckitt Benckiser, General Mills, Arla Foods, Sara Lee, and many other leading brands and manufacturers

Serves over 110,000 meals a day in Kuwait and Qatar through its catering business

Has a total of 190,000 square meters in food, beverage, and FMCG manufacturing facilities in Kuwait, Qatar and UAE

Leverages long-standing relationships with private and cooperative supermarkets

Vertically integrated into complementary business operations, including packaging, catering, contract services, and logistics

Food services customers include multinational fast-food chains, airline catering services, and large food services companies

Mezzan Holding is an 80-year-old company that was listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange in the second quarter of 2015. The company is headquartered in Kuwait with direct operational activities in Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Jordan.

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