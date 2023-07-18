UAE, Dubai - The Meydan Group, a leading UAE conglomerate, and SirajPower, the UAE’s leading distributed solar energy provider in the region, have signed a strategic partnership to install a 1.2MWp solar rooftop system at the renowned The Meydan Hotel in Nad Al Sheba, Dubai.

The innovative solar solution will generate 2.1GWh of clean energy annually, which is equivalent to fully charging over 110 million smartphones, and will reduce the hotel’s dependence on non-renewable energy sources.

As tourism accounts for 5% of global greenhouse gas emissions, the hospitality industry must explore sustainable alternatives and leverage new technologies to achieve net-zero status. With the installation of the sustainable solar rooftop system at The Meydan Hotel, the company is advancing its sustainability efforts and achieving its goals in line with Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy and the nation’s sustainability goals to increase Dubai’s energy mix to 75% clean and renewable by 2050.

Laurent Longuet, CEO of SirajPower, said: “We are honored to partner with Meydan Group, a highly respected organisation in the UAE, to implement this unique solar rooftop system at The Meydan Hotel. This collaboration is a significant milestone for both our companies and aligns perfectly with the UAE’s 2023 initiative. At SirajPower, we are committed to supporting the nation’s efforts to create a sustainable future, and we are proud to join forces with Meydan Group to contribute to this important endeavor. Together, we are helping to shape a cleaner and more environmentally responsible future for the UAE.”

“Our collaboration with Meydan Group showcases the immense potential of solar energy in revolutionising the way businesses operate and reducing their environmental impact. As the leading distributed solar energy provider in the GCC region, SirajPower is dedicated to driving sustainable change across various sectors, and we look forward to empowering more organizations in the UAE,” Laurent concluded.

Issam Galadari, CEO of Meydan City Corporation, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with SirajPower, a trusted leader in the solar energy sector, to bring this cutting-edge solar rooftop system to The Meydan Hotel. This initiative is a significant step towards achieving our goal of promoting sustainability while setting an example for others to follow in their pursuit of sustainable practices.Travellers, both international and local, are becoming increasingly aware of sustainability. As part of our commitment to offering our guests sustainable experiences, we are determined to take meaningful steps towards a greener future.”

By working together to promote clean energy, both Meydan Group and SirajPower are paving the way for a brighter and more eco-conscious future. To date, SirajPower holds the largest distributed solar energy portfolio of 100MWp and is rapidly expanding its operations and applications to become the regional Green Champion. With more projects in the pipeline, SirajPower is diligent in fulfilling its carbon-negative vision by 2050 and is well on its way to becoming the region's number one supplier of solar energy solutions.

About Meydan Group

Meydan is the visionary concept of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.



Since its inaugural opening, Meydan has attracted the attention of the world. The Meydan Racecourse is the centrepiece of Meydan and offers a full season of exemplary horseracing, the highlight of which is the world’s most spectacular race day, the Dubai World Cup.



The Meydan Group’s broad portfolio extends far beyond the racecourse. Meydan real estate projects include villas, townhouses and apartments, plus Emirates Airline housing that features 528 townhouses set amongst retail, lush green parks and vital amenities.

For more information on Meydan Group, please visit: www.meydan.ae

About SirajPower

SirajPower is a UAE-based company established by a respected local family with a strong heritage. SirajPower offers innovative solar solutions to businesses, government agencies, and commercial, industrial, and educational institutions of all sizes in the UAE, KSA, Oman, and throughout the wider Middle East. SirajPower provides comprehensive turnkey solutions combining the development, financing, construction, and operation of solar rooftops and carports.

The company’s advanced, record-breaking solar technology allows customers to maximise savings, gain energy independence, and meet sustainability goals. SirajPower is licensed and certified to offer under the same umbrella both Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC), O&M, and financing solutions. The company provides solar leasing system solutions that substantially reduce energy expenditure while fulfilling a sustainable future in line with the emirate’s long-term green vision.

To date, SirajPower holds the largest distributed solar energy portfolio in the UAE with 100 MWp secured and is rapidly expanding to become the regional Green Champion.

For more information on SirajPower, please visit: www.sirajpower.com