Dubai, UAE – Meydan Free Zone has officially launched Fawri, a groundbreaking new service that enables entrepreneurs to obtain a complete business license in just 60 minutes. This innovative platform redefines the speed and simplicity of company formation in Dubai, empowering founders to launch their businesses with unprecedented efficiency.

Fawri is a fully digital, all-in-one licensing solution designed specifically for solo entrepreneurs. With a seamless application process, eligible individuals can receive all core legal documents — including the business license, certificate of formation, share register, memorandum and articles of association, and lease agreement — within the same hour.

‘Fawri is more than a product — it’s a statement of intent,’ said Mohammad Bin Humaidan Al Falasi, Strategic Director of Free Zone Licensing at Meydan Free Zone. ‘It reflects our deep belief that the entrepreneurial journey should begin with clarity, speed, and confidence. With Fawri, we are setting a new benchmark for business setup in the UAE — one that is digital, founder-first, and globally competitive. Upon issuance of license under 60 minutes, entrepreneurs can immediately begin the visa application and corporate bank account setup process through Meydan Free Zone’s integrated digital ecosystem. Fawri ensures that business owners are not just licensed but operational within the same day.’

Available for over 1,800 approved business activities across diverse sectors such as e-commerce, consulting, trading, education, and fintech, Fawri provides unmatched flexibility. Entrepreneurs can combine up to three activity groups under one license, with the freedom to operate across different industries.

Built for speed, simplicity, and security, Fawri includes automatic eligibility checks and a transparent pricing model with no hidden fees. Priced at AED 15,000, the license includes one complimentary amendment in the first year, giving entrepreneurs room to evolve as their business grows.

Fawri also offers 100% foreign ownership, zero paid-up capital requirements, full repatriation of capital and profits, and freedom to lease office space anywhere in Dubai with DET approval. All of this is backed by Meydan Free Zone’s service excellence and a time-bound money-back guarantee — a first in the region.

The launch of Fawri reinforces Meydan Free Zone’s commitment to driving digital transformation, enabling founder-led businesses, and making Dubai the destination of choice for global entrepreneurship.

Fawri is now live and available exclusively through Meydan Free Zone’s official digital platform. For more information, visit www.meydanfz.ae

About Meydan Free Zone

Meydan Free Zone is a designated free zone in the heart of Dubai, issuing the fastest business license in the UAE. As an award-winning, 100% digital zone operating 24/7, we empower entrepreneurs and global businesses to launch, scale, and thrive — seamlessly connecting Dubai to the world. With full foreign ownership, zero paperwork, and real-time setup, we’re redefining modern business freedom.

For more information:

For PR & Media

Anisha Sagar

Head of Marketing & Communications

Meydan Free Zone

anisha@meydanfz.ae