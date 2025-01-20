Dubai: Meydan, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded a contract worth over AED 1 billion to Ginco General Contracting LLC for the construction of Phase Two of District One West in the prestigious Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City. This development presents the next stage in one of the most sought-after gated communities in Dubai, offering an exclusive lifestyle on the waterfront of Crystal Lagoon.

Ginco General Contracting, a construction company with over 35 years’ experience in the region renowned for delivering large-scale luxury projects, has been awarded the contract for the construction of four-, five- and six-bedroom luxury villas as well as associated infrastructure and other works. The project is scheduled for completion in Q1 2028.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “District One West Phase Two at Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City reflects our unwavering commitment to redefining luxury living within this prestigious master development. With world-class designs and exceptional quality, District One West Phase Two will set new benchmarks in premium residential experiences for our growing base of luxury homebuyers.”

Eng. Masood Gheyath, Managing Director of Ginco General Contracting, said: “The construction and real estate sectors are a key driver of economic growth in the UAE, and we are proud to collaborate with Dubai Holding Real Estate on this prestigious project. District One West Phase Two will stand out as a model for excellence, reflecting our shared vision for delivering innovative and high-quality developments.”

District One West Phase Two offers 229 villas in a gated community, blending wellness with daily life. Surrounded by flourishing green parks and gardens overlooking the Crystal Lagoon, the development offers a wealth of amenities for recreation and leisure, including a clubhouse, outdoor fitness centre, sports court, cycling and pedestrian trails, children's play areas, shaded picnic areas and a boardwalk.

District One West Phase Two is located four kilometres from the heart of Downtown Dubai, just minutes away from Meydan Racecourse and 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport, with its nature-focused planning allowing residents to enjoy the tranquillity of the development, away from the bustle of the city. With 60% of the neighbourhood covered in green parks and community gardens, District One West invites residents to experience a life of serenity and convenience amidst beautiful outdoor environments, which includes over 8 kilometers of cycling and running tracks as well as 14 kilometers of shoreline living.

District One West Phase Two is minutes away from the serene Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, home to diverse bird species and famous for its winter flocks of flamingos. Residents can explore the sanctuary's vibrant ecosystems, from salt flats to mangroves, offering a unique connection with nature. Nearby is the Dubai Design District (d3), a hub of creativity where global fashion houses meet emerging local talent. d3 boasts many cafes, co-working spaces and The Block - a waterfront recreational area perfect for leisure.