DUBAI, UAE - Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), the pioneer and one of the largest venture capital firms in MENA, today announced its investment in AppliedAI as part of the company's Series A funding round alongside G42, Bessemer Venture Partners, and strategic partner e&. The investment completes AppliedAI's oversubscribed $55M Series A.

AppliedAI, an Abu Dhabi-based company, has developed an AI-powered automation platform, dubbed Opus, that transforms back-office operations in highly regulated industries including financial services, healthcare, and government sectors. The company's enterprise-grade solutions address critical digitization needs across the region.

"AppliedAI exemplifies the exceptional founders we back - talented entrepreneurs building innovative technology solutions that drive meaningful transformation in the Middle East," said Walid Mansour, Co-CEO at MEVP. "Their deep understanding of regulated environments and proven enterprise traction make them a natural fit for our portfolio as we continue building global AI leaders from the MENA region bringing forth innovation in tech and societies alike."

The funding will accelerate AppliedAI's international expansion while strengthening product capabilities and regional market presence. The company relocated from London to Abu Dhabi in 2022, establishing strong partnerships within the UAE's growing AI ecosystem.

About MEVP

MEVP is a Middle East-focused venture capital firm that invests in the early and growth stages of innovative technology companies run by talented entrepreneurs. With offices across Dubai, Riyadh, Beirut, Cairo, and Amman and more than $300 million in Assets Under Management, MEVP is one of the largest and most established VC firms in the region.

About AppliedAI

AppliedAI develops enterprise AI solutions that automate complex workflows in highly regulated industries, enabling digital transformation for organizations across financial services, healthcare, and government sectors.