Makkah, Saudi Arabia: A consortium led by Metito Utilities, a global investor, developer, and operator of sustainable water management solutions, co-led by Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), and SkyBridge Limited Company (SkyBridge), has been awarded the development of the Hadda Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) project in the Makkah Province by the Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), the Kingdom’s principal off-taker for water and wastewater PPP projects.

The project will play a critical role in strengthening wastewater infrastructure for one of the Kingdom’s most significant cities, Makkah, supporting both growing resident population and the millions of pilgrims visiting annually. The development aligns with the National Water Strategy 2030, launched under Saudi Vision 2030 which introduced a unified framework to enhance sector governance, improve efficiency, and accelerate private-sector participation across the water value chain.

As outlined under the National Water Strategy, Saudi Arabia is targeting the treatment of up to 10 million m3/day of wastewater and the reuse of 70% of treated effluent by 2030, advancing a fully circular and resilient water economy. The Hadda ISTP directly supports these national objectives by expanding wastewater treatment capacity and enabling large-scale water reuse in the Makkah Province.

Developed under a 25-year Build–Own–Operate–Transfer (BOOT) model, the project will have an initial treatment capacity of 100,000 m³/day, expandable to 250,000 m³/day to meet the growing demand. The consortium’s scope consists of the design, financing, construction, and operation of the wastewater treatment plant and its associated facilities under a public-private partnership model. It also includes a comprehensive treated sewage effluent (TSE) reuse system, comprising of a large storage tank and a 38-kilometre transmission pipeline with a throughput capacity of 350,000 m³/day.

Eng. Khaled Alqureshi, CEO of the SWPC said: The Hadda Independent Sewage Treatment Plant project marks a significant step that reflects the strength of the partnership model adopted by Saudi Water Partnership Company. The selection of the consortium led by Metito Utilities reaffirms investor confidence in the Saudi market. The project supports the objectives of the National Water Strategy 2030 by enhancing treatment efficiency and promoting reuse. We continue to fulfill our role as the off-taker and facilitator, ensuring the delivery of strategic water projects that align with the Kingdom’s ambitions.

Commenting on the win, Rami Ghandour, CEO Metito Utilities said: The Hadda ISTP award strengthens our ongoing partnership with SWPC and our approach to investing in long-term water management solutions in Saudi Arabia. Building on the successful delivery of the Dammam ISTP, this project represents another important step in 2025 as we continue to support the Kingdom’s National Water Strategy and Vision 2030.

In a related comment, Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Water and Electricity, said: “Being selected as co-lead in the Hadda ISTP consortium reflects our commitment to supporting resilient, future-ready water infrastructure across the region. This project will strengthen wastewater treatment capacity in Makkah and enable large-scale reuse, helping optimise water resources. We are proud to collaborate with Saudi Water Partnership Company and to be part of a consortium that brings together leading regional and international players, contributing to the Kingdom’s national vision for the water sector.”

Eng. Hesham Alghamdi, CEO of SkyBridge Limited Company, commented on the strategic importance of the award: "Winning the Hadda ISTP project is a major milestone that reinforces SkyBridge's commitment to the development Sustainable Infrastructure in line with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. We are honoured to partner with our consortium members Metito Utilities and EtihadWE and look forward to deliver a world-class, sustainable wastewater solution for the residents and visitors of Makkah, ensuring long-term environmental and social benefits through water reuse."

The Hadda ISTP is designed to enhance wastewater treatment capacity for one of Saudi Arabia’s most strategically important cities. Its integrated reuse system will help optimize water resources, support irrigation needs, and improve environmental outcomes. Treated effluent will be supplied to the Saudi Irrigation Organization (SIO). Commercial operations are scheduled to commence in Q4 2028.

Impact. Sustainability. Innovation. Guided by these founding principles, Metito Utilities is a global investor, developer, and operator of sustainable water management solutions and climate-resilient water assets. The company has built over 25 years of expertise in public private partnerships (PPP), having successfully delivered over 35 transformative projects across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Uzbekistan, Rwanda, Serbia, and beyond.

Notable achievements include a leadership position in China’s wastewater sector (2008–2018), managing 1.8 million m³/day of treatment capacity, enhancing water network monitoring capabilities through its acquisition of Portugal-based DouroECI and scaling climate-resilient water infrastructure investments across Africa through its the Africa Water Infrastructure Development (AWID) platform, launched with British International Investment (BII).Established in 1958, Metito has been a pioneer in delivering cutting-edge water solutions worldwide. With decades of excellence in engineering, operations, and innovation—and as the first to introduce reverse osmosis desalination technology beyond the USA in 1972—Metito has consistently delivered innovative water solutions worldwide.

