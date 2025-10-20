Abu Dhabi, UAE – MERED, the award-winning international developer, has partnered with Herzog & de Meuron to design its landmark waterfront development on Al Reem Island. The Swiss architectural practice, recipient of the Pritzker Prize and the RIBA Royal Gold Medal, is renowned for projects that balance cultural heritage with bold contemporary design. With this project, the firm will bring its signature vision to one of Abu Dhabi’s most exclusive waterfront locations, offering sweeping views of the Azure Lagoon and the sea, Al Reem skyline and Saadiyat Island.

Herzog & de Meuron portfolio includes some of the most influential architectural projects of the 21st century, such as the Tate Modern in London, 56 Leonard Street (the Jenga Tower) in New York, Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, the Beijing National Stadium (Bird’s Nest), the M+ Museum in Hong Kong, 1111 Lincoln Road in Miami, Mandarin Oriental on Como lake, and Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli in Milan. With over 600 projects across more than 40 countries, Herzog & de Meuron are celebrated for their precision, approach to sustainability, and a deep respect for urban and cultural context.

Mered’s upcoming project, Riviera Residences will feature over 400 elegantly designed apartments and 12 exclusive villas, including sky villas, ocean villas, and a penthouse. For this landmark development, Herzog & de Meuron drew inspiration from Abu Dhabi’s pearl-diving heritage, expressed through shimmering mother-of-pearl façades that capture natural light. The design resonates both locally and internationally and creates a strong sense of place. The amenities interiors and lobby, designed by Herzog & de Meuron, are elegant, functional, and thoughtfully detailed, with a unique appeal.

Nature is at the heart of the development, with landscaped gardens, towering trees, and serene green spaces creating a lush oasis. Residents will enjoy a collection of world-class amenities, including four stunning swimming pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, dedicated indoor and outdoor yoga areas, wellness spaces, a padel court, table tennis, and an ice bath. Indoor and outdoor lounges with fireplaces and family areas provide spaces for relaxation, leisure, and socializing. Riviera Residences will also feature one of the region’s most luxurious promenades, lined with greenery and home to cafés, fine dining, and boutique retail, all overlooking the sea and Al Reem skyline, with easy access to the island’s pristine beaches.

Olga Bolshanina, partner of Herzog de Meuron, commented: “Riviera Residences is an ambitious project of a human scale that embodies the aspirations of its context — an extension of a dynamic global community and the beginning of a vibrant neighborhood. Developed from the inside out, it is composed of floating slabs and stacked rooms — some fully glazed, others with distinctive bay windows — offering a variety of spatial experiences and degrees of privacy. Aggregated together, these ‘houses in the sky’ define a vertical neighborhood that balances individuality and collective life. To anchor the project on its site, we created a new typology — an antithesis to conventional podium parking — a terraced landscape that integrates parking, courtyard villas, gardens, retail, and multiple amenities into a cohesive whole. Stepping slabs mediate between street and bay, creating a human scale, while dense indigenous vegetation and water elements establish a unique microclimate for the community of residents.”

Michael Belton, CEO of MERED, commented: “Every element of Riviera Residences carefully balances the city’s heritage with bold, unique architectural design. The dynamic symmetry of the layouts offers a variety of options, so every resident can find a home that suits their lifestyle. Working with Herzog & de Meuron, whose architectural vision is recognized globally, allows us to create something truly unique. We’re confident this project will raise the bar for waterfront living in the capital.”

Al Reem Island is part of the Abu Dhabi Global Market and home to high-quality infrastructure, international schools, Grade-A offices, advanced healthcare facilities, and vibrant leisure options. Off-plan property weighted average prices rose by 38% year-on-year during Q2 2025, underscoring investor confidence in its long-term value.

The highly anticipated project will launch in November 2025. With MERED bringing Herzog & de Meuron to Abu Dhabi, Riviera Residences will combine innovative architecture with the city’s coastal heritage, offering residents a distinctive waterfront living experience within a thoughtfully planned community.

About Herzog & de Meuron:

Herzog & de Meuron is an international architectural practice based in Basel, Switzerland. Established in 1978, the practice is led by the two founders together with the Partners and the CEO. Today, an international team of over 500 collaborators is engaged in a wide range of projects across Europe, the Americas and Asia. The main office in Basel works in tandem with studios in Berlin and Munich, Paris, London, Hong Kong, New York, and San Francisco.

About MERED:

MERED is an international real estate developer pioneering a new era of luxury living. The brand fosters strong partnerships with top-tier architects, contractors, and service providers, sharing a commitment to their values and creating immersive lifestyle experiences, fusing automotive, yachting, wellness, elite sports, and fashion into high-energy, ultra-luxury communities. Its international team of visionary experts, driven by strategic cooperation, develops the real estate sector scout for a revolutionary branded residence concept, to transform urban living and set new benchmarks in the International real estate sector.