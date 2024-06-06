Dubai, United Arab Emirates: After nine consecutive years of Green Globe certification, the Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights Hotel Suites and Apartments has enhanced its sustainable credentials by achieving gold certification of the internationally renowned Green Globe Certification (GGC) programme, which is specifically designed for the travel & tourism industry.

During a recent independent audit and assessment carried out by Green Globe’s preferred partner in the Middle East, Dubai-headquartered sustainability consultancy Farnek, the property achieved a rating of 96%, having complied with or exceeded more than 380 rigorous sustainability indicators.

Farnek’s dedicated team also supported hotel management with its Hotel Optimizer, a comprehensive and data-driven energy performance monitoring software tool. Through efficient measuring, tracking, monitoring, and benchmarking of energy and water consumption, as well as waste management, the hotel was able to calculate its carbon footprint during 2023.

Highlights of the recertification included an annual energy performance savings of 4.3% through multiple retrofits, such as chiller optimisation, frequency controls for fresh air handling units, and LED light installation.

The hotel also managed to save 2.6% on water consumption by fitting 300 tap aerators and diverting 21% of its waste from landfills through innovative reduction and recycling initiatives.

The hotel also offset 100% (19 tonnes) of the carbon emissions generated from business travel made by its management team and saved 12% of the carbon emissions generated by individual guests.

Levent Tasbas, General Manager at Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights, said, “We are proud of our sustainability achievements over the past nine years. This year, we have achieved gold certification, and next year, we are aiming for platinum certification. Putting that into perspective, currently, only two hotels in the UAE hold that status within the GGC programme, underscoring our drive and commitment to reduce our impact on the environment.”

The Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights Hotel Suites and Apartments is located on Sheikh Zayed Road in Barsha Heights, close to Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Media City and Dubai Internet City.

The four-star hotel consists of 1,015 suites and apartments over 41 floors and offers guests a wide array of food and beverage options, from all-day dining in its signature Day & Night restaurant to the lobby cafe, sports bar, pool bar, and speciality restaurant.

The property also features a fitness centre, a spa, a salon, an outdoor swimming pool, a kids' club, and modern meeting spaces for up to 100 delegates. Its pool deck on level 8 has a jacuzzi and terrace.

Muna Al Nahdi, Head of Sustainability & Consultancy, Farnek, said: “The Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights has consistently put sustainability at the heart of its business strategy and very clearly at the forefront of its operations. Over the past nine years, it has improved its performance levels year after year, consistently achieving excellence in sustainable practices. The hotel is now one of the best-performing properties in the GGC programme throughout the Middle East region.”

Having signed its original partnership agreement with Green Globe in 2009, Farnek has certified well over 100 hotels and leisure facilities in 38 cities across the MENA region. This has enabled members to save in excess of 180 million kWh of energy, worth over $20 million, and more than two million cubic metres of water, valued at approximately $5 million.

