Residents working with UAE-based corporates and government organisations are invited to take a complimentary diabetes screening and health consultation at Merck’s booth, supported by local healthcare providers.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Merck Gulf is set to make significant strides in combatting non-communicable diseases by showcasing its groundbreaking "Show Type 2 Diabetes the Red Card Together" campaign at Arab Health, the largest healthcare and trade exhibition in the MENA region, from 27th to 30th January 2025.

The award-winning healthcare campaign mirrors the universal language of football and continues to engage the public by raising awareness and promoting the early detection of diabetes by implementing evidence-based treatment and care strategies. At Arab Health, Merck Gulf is hosting complimentary diabetes and prediabetes screenings for residents working with UAE-based businesses and organisations, offering in-person unique risk assessments and on-ground consultations with the support of local healthcare providers, continuing the campaign’s momentum from its successful launch in 2023.

In a one-of-its-kind activation that reiterates the theme of the campaign, Merck is also organising an interactive Mosaic Artwork Concept at its booth at Arab Health (stand number OS.B100) at Dubai World Trade Centre. Attendees are invited to participate by taking photos with the Red Card, contributing to a powerful visual symbol of collective action against Type 2 Diabetes.

Commenting on Merck’s participation, Ahmed Aboelfadl, General Manager at Merck Gulf, said: “At Arab Health, we are proud to showcase Merck’s commitment to reducing the prevalence of non-communicable diseases in the UAE, by promoting our campaign’s objective to visitors from all around the world, in line with our vision of Sparking Discovery and Elevating Humanity. Recognised as a UAE Government Accelerator programme, our National Prediabetes and Diabetes Screening Programme in partnership with MOHAP continues to achieve significant milestones, after completing 12,000 screenings in just 100 days and a record-breaking 150,000+ screenings within a year of its launch. As we increase our focus in 2025 to invest more in enhancing healthcare solutions that address cardiometabolic conditions and women’s health, we aim to empower more individuals in the UAE with knowledge and early detection tools, continuing our collaborative efforts to create a healthier future for the UAE, the region and the global community.”

In its 50th edition, Arab Health 2025 is expected to attract over 60,000 healthcare professionals from 180 countries, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a key hub for healthcare solutions on an international level. Merck Gulf’s participation at this world-class event underscores its dedication to elevating humanity through innovative healthcare solutions and public health initiatives, in line with the UAE’s National Wellbeing Strategy 2031.

About Merck

Merck, a leading science and technology company, operates across life science, healthcare and electronics. More than 64,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people’s lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere.

Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck’s technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare, and EMD Electronics in electronics.

For more information, please visit: https://www.merckgroup.com/en

For media enquiries, please contact: Merckgulf@talesandheads.com