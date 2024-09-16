Muscat, Oman — Mercedes-Benz Oman is unveiling its latest electric vehicle lineup additions, featuring groundbreaking technology and innovative design with the new EQE Sedan and EQE SUV. These models are now available in Oman and set new standards for electric mobility with their cutting-edge features and exceptional performance.

The New EQE Sedan: Sporty Design Meets Advanced Engineering

The EQE Sedan brings the latest innovations from the flagship EQS into a more compact, streamlined form. It is tailored for those who seek a blend of performance and cutting-edge technology.

Key highlights of the EQE Sedan include:

Sleek, Futuristic Design : The EQE Sedan features a shorter wheelbase, streamlined overhangs, and recessed flanks, creating a modern and aerodynamic profile.

: The EQE Sedan features a shorter wheelbase, streamlined overhangs, and recessed flanks, creating a modern and aerodynamic profile. Innovative Interior Features : The interior offers advanced technology, such as the optional MBUX Hyperscreen, along with increased cabin space compared to the current E-Class, ensuring comfort and connectivity.

: The interior offers advanced technology, such as the optional MBUX Hyperscreen, along with increased cabin space compared to the current E-Class, ensuring comfort and connectivity. High-Performance Electric Drivetrain : Equipped with a powerful electric drivetrain and a 96 kWh lithium-ion battery, the EQE Sedan offers impressive range and efficient energy management, supporting a sustainable driving experience with a range of up to 680 kilometers on a single charge

: Equipped with a powerful electric drivetrain and a 96 kWh lithium-ion battery, the EQE Sedan offers impressive range and efficient energy management, supporting a sustainable driving experience with a range of up to 680 kilometers on a single charge Comprehensive Safety Suite: The EQE Sedan includes features like ATTENTION ASSIST with microsleep detection and a specially designed crash-protected battery installation, enhancing both active and passive safety.

The New EQE SUV: Innovative Design and High-Tech Features

The EQE SUV, a versatile variant of the EQE executive sedan, combines innovative design with advanced technology to deliver a dynamic and spacious driving experience. Its compact design and substantial wheelbase of 3030 millimeters ensure a comfortable and agile ride.

Key highlights of the EQE SUV include:

Extended Range & Efficiency : The EQE SUV's modular drive concept provides a range of power outputs, from 215 kW(292 Hp) to 460 kW(625 Hp), achieving a WLTP range of up to 590 kilometers, depending on the vehicle configuration.

: The EQE SUV's modular drive concept provides a range of power outputs, from 215 kW(292 Hp) to 460 kW(625 Hp), achieving a WLTP range of up to 590 kilometers, depending on the vehicle configuration. Intelligent Assistance Systems : The SUV is equipped with advanced driving assistance systems, such as ATTENTION ASSIST, Active Brake Assist, and Active Lane Keeping Assist, enhancing safety and convenience on the road.

: The SUV is equipped with advanced driving assistance systems, such as ATTENTION ASSIST, Active Brake Assist, and Active Lane Keeping Assist, enhancing safety and convenience on the road. Enhanced Driving Dynamics : The EQE SUV delivers agility and comfort with a sophisticated suspension setup, including a four-link front suspension and independent multi-link suspension at the rear. The optional AIRMATIC air suspension and rear-axle steering further enhance the driving experience.

: The EQE SUV delivers agility and comfort with a sophisticated suspension setup, including a four-link front suspension and independent multi-link suspension at the rear. The optional AIRMATIC air suspension and rear-axle steering further enhance the driving experience. Next-Generation MBUX Hyperscreen : The optional MBUX Hyperscreen integrates seamlessly into the dashboard, offering a personalized and intuitive user interface for a more engaging driving experience.

: The optional MBUX Hyperscreen integrates seamlessly into the dashboard, offering a personalized and intuitive user interface for a more engaging driving experience. Aerodynamic Design & Safety Innovations: The SUV's design is aerodynamically optimized for better performance, while advanced safety features, including a rigid passenger compartment and state-of-the-art restraint systems, provide enhanced protection.

With the launch of the EQE Sedan and EQE SUV, Mercedes-Benz Oman continues to lead the charge in electric mobility, offering state-of-the-art technology, impressive range, and a superior driving experience. These models represent the future of sustainable driving, combining performance with the latest advancements in automotive technology.

