Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Meraas, a leading master developer and part of Dubai Holding Real Estate, announces that it has completed 56% of construction of its Ocean Mansions development, ensuring its timely delivery set for mid-2024.

Adorning the northern shore of the prestigious Jumeira Bay Island, the sea-facing mansions offer the epitome of luxury and exclusivity with a collection of seven properties being developed. Designed by Italian architectural firm ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, each five-bedroom mansion gives residents the illusion of floating over the edge of the island with sweeping views of the open waters.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer Dubai Holding Real Estate said, “Our journey with Bulgari continues to flourish through this remarkable project, reinforcing our tradition of introducing some of the region's most prestigious developments. An extraordinary address that is unmatched in its ultra-luxury, elegance and design, this development exudes grandeur and exclusivity, elevating the art of fine living to new heights. It’s been exceptionally gratifying for the team to witness this project come to life.”

Indoor, outdoor living at the edge of the water

The mansions boast full-height windows, bathing each 1,193 sq.m. home in natural light. While the primary shared spaces in each home face outwards and look towards open water, the interior space also connects seamlessly with a wrap-around terrace that holds a private infinity pool that blends with the Gulf.

The signature feature of each of the seven Bulgari Ocean Mansions’ façades is the glazed terracotta screen which protects, shades and creates ever-changing patterns of light and shade on the balcony and interior spaces.

In addition to common areas across the neighbourhood, residents have uninterrupted access to the exclusive facilities of the adjacent Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, including state-of-the-art pools, landscaped gardens, and a host of dining options on-site, inspired by Italian seaside harbours.

