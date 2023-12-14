Designed by world-renowned architectural firm ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel , Bulgari Lighthouse features an exclusive three-storey Sky Villa.

Bulgari’s third partnership with Meraas, Bulgari Lighthouse begins construction

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Meraas, a leading master developer and part of Dubai Holding Real Estate, announces the beginning of construction on its most exclusive new address, the Bulgari Lighthouse, which is set to elevate the standard for luxury beachfront living at the world-renowned Jumeira Bay Island. Meraas partnered with Bulgari to develop the intricately designed residences, seamlessly blending the timeless glamour and finesse of the Italian jeweller with the promise of modern architecture and exclusivity offered by Meraas. This is Bulgari’s third project in collaboration with Meraas.

The ultimate beachfront penthouse

Comprising four- and five-bedroom penthouses across 27 storeys, the Bulgari Lighthouse offers a choice of layouts and configurations that cater to the discerning connoisseurs of luxury living. As penthouses increase in size and scale, additional features include a private pool, private lift access, an air-conditioned garage, and sweeping terraces. Once complete, the Bulgari Lighthouse situated at the edge of Jumeira Bay Island – a six million sq. ft. sanctuary developed by Meraas – will offer uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf and the vibrant city’s skyline.

Bulgari Lighthouse’s curated residences are separated by layers of architectural coral that filter light, air, and the outside world. A precious natural material, coral serves as both practical and metaphorical inspiration for the building’s design, providing not only protection and privacy, but also a profound sense of peace.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer Dubai Holding Real Estate said, “Over the years, Meraas has become synonymous with creating Dubai’s most unique living experiences. As we commence the construction of the iconic residences, Bulgari Lighthouse, we continue to honour our vision of building, designing, and delivering world-leading real estate projects and residential developments that position Dubai as a global destination of choice.”

The Iconic Sky Villa

Perched at the top with unmatched views of the Arabian Gulf is the Sky Villa Penthouse, the epitome of statement living. The seven-bedroom Sky Villa crowns the top three levels of Bulgari Lighthouse and is surrounded by expansive private rooftop gardens, outdoor living spaces, two private pools, and stylish lounge areas on either side of the building.

Designed by world-renowned architecture firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, Bulgari Lighthouse takes on Italian contemporary aesthetics, intricately designed to provide privacy and peace catered to the lifestyle of residents. Residences are cocooned in horizontal layers of architectural coral that serve to refine light and air, creating open, yet secluded, living spaces.

The Bulgari experience

All residents can enjoy interminable access to the exclusive facilities of the neighbouring Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, complemented by the unmatched Bulgari service standards. This includes state-of-the-art pools, the Bulgari Yacht Club, boulevards, landscaped gardens, private parking spaces, dedicated storage facilities, and a host of dining options on-site.

Projected to be completed by 2027, Bulgari Lighthouse is poised to serve as a sterling addition of splendour and opulence along the Arabian Gulf.

