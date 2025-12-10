Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded an AED 340 million contract to Al Sahel Contracting for the construction of new Riwa apartments at Madinat Jumeirah Living, with completion scheduled for Q3 2027.

The project comprises three 10-storey residential buildings with 244 premium apartments, including one- to three-bedroom units and a four-bedroom penthouse.

This latest contract reinforces the long-standing partnership between Meraas and Al Sahel Contracting, which is nearing completion on the fifth phase of Madinat Jumeirah Living, having successfully delivered four earlier phases. The collaboration showcases Meraas’ dedication to delivering exceptional design, quality and craftsmanship.

Designed with contemporary elegance, Riwa will feature refined facades that complement the community’s signature modern-heritage architecture. The residences offer light-filled, spacious interiors, elevated finishes and thoughtfully designed layouts that embody Meraas’ vision for sophisticated urban living.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said:

“Riwa represents the latest chapter in the evolution of Madinat Jumeirah Living, one of Dubai’s most desirable addresses. It encapsulates the city’s ambition to create extraordinary homes that bring together design excellence, comfort and community spirit. This milestone highlights our commitment to shaping neighbourhoods that inspire pride and belonging.”

Moustafa Ali Moustafa Hasan, General Manager of Al Sahel Contracting, added:

“Being entrusted with the construction of Riwa marks another proud moment in our enduring partnership with Meraas. This contract reaffirms the confidence placed in Al Sahel to deliver world-class developments that embody Dubai’s architectural and lifestyle vision.”

Nestled within the vibrant Jumeirah district, Riwa offers residents access to lush parklands, landscaped courtyards, fitness centres, swimming pools and children’s play areas. Designed with walkability and wellbeing in mind, the development features an interconnected network of pedestrian pathways that link seamlessly with the wider Madinat Jumeirah Living community.

Just minutes from Jumeirah Beach and iconic landmarks such as Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, Riwa combines tranquillity with connectivity. The community benefits from convenient access to key routes, including Umm Suqeim, Al Wasl, Jumeirah Road and Sheikh Zayed Road, placing key business hubs such as Dubai Media City and Dubai Internet City within easy reach.

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is the region’s leading integrated master developer within Dubai Holding’s diversified portfolio. With over 30 years of collective development experience, it combines the heritage and innovation of Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties to shape Dubai's urban landscape and coastline through iconic destinations that reinforce the emirate's status as a global hub for real estate investment.

Its portfolio is home to over 1.2 million residents across Dubai’s most sought-after locations, delivering value through master planning, development, strategic land sales and asset management, in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to support sustainable, long-term growth.

Nakheel delivers visionary waterfront landmarks and master-planned communities, including Palm Jumeirah and the forthcoming Palm Jebel Ali, designed to meet Dubai’s future urban and population needs. Nakheel also incorporates Meydan’s prestigious communities, such as Mohammed Bin Rashid City and District One.

Meraas creates uniquely design-led destinations that blend architecture, creativity, and lifestyle, including the Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters, Central Park at City Walk, Port de La Mer, The Acres, Cherrywoods and Villa Amalfi.

Dubai Properties specialises in family-focused communities that emphasise accessibility and top-tier amenities, with landmark developments including Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Business Bay, and Dubailand.

Each development is designed for enduring appeal and strong market fundamentals, combining quality, sustainable infrastructure and community-focused amenities to create long-term value for residents, partners and investors.

About Dubai Holding:

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding touches the lives of millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 280 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors: real estate, hospitality, leisure & entertainment, media, ICT, design, education, retail, manufacturing & logistics and science.

