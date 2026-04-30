Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded AED 2.4 billion in main construction contracts for new phases of its flagship villa developments, The Acres and The Acres Estates, in Dubailand, marking a significant addition to Dubai’s growing pipeline of high-quality villa communities amid sustained demand from local and international buyers.

United Engineering Construction (UNEC) has been appointed to deliver The Acres, while GCC Contracting will lead construction at The Acres Estates.

The contracts cover the construction, testing, commissioning, and handover of 557 villas. The latest phase of The Acres will include 371 three- to five-bedroom villas alongside key community infrastructure, while The Acres Estates will comprise 186 five- to seven-bedroom residences designed on a larger, more exclusive scale.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “This award reflects both the strength of demand for premium villa communities in Dubai and our continued investment in meeting that demand with quality and distinction. The Acres and The Acres Estates are key to our strategy of delivering thoughtfully designed environments that combine nature, connectivity and long-term value. As we advance delivery, our focus remains on raising the standard for sustainable, community-led living in Dubai.”

Eng. Abdul Halim Muwahid, Chairman of United Engineering Construction (UNEC), said: “Our appointment on The Acres reflects a shared commitment to disciplined delivery and consistent quality at scale. We are focused on efficient execution and maintaining the highest construction standards throughout the project lifecycle.”

Bipin Chandran, Executive Director and CEO at GCC Contracting, said: “The Acres Estates is a high-specification residential development, and we are committed to delivering it with the precision and technical expertise required for projects of this calibre. Our partnership with Meraas reflects a shared focus on quality, reliability and long-term value creation.”

The Acres is a nature-integrated villa community centred around the Halo Loop Park, combining landscaped green spaces with resort-style amenities. The Acres Estates builds on this vision with larger-format residences, curated architectural collections, and premium waterfront and landscaping features, including swimmable lagoons.

The development has achieved LEED Gold® for Communities Precertification, reflecting a strong emphasis on sustainable design, resource efficiency and long-term environmental performance.

Located in Dubailand, the community offers connectivity via Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road, with access to key destinations including Global Village, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, and Hamdan Sports Complex.