London: Menzies Aviation, the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, has been awarded a seven-year freighter handling license at Brussels Airport (BRU) in Belgium.

The start of operations at BRU brings Belgium into Menzies Aviation’s growing global network of more than 350 airports in 65 countries. It highlights the company’s continued momentum and focus on expanding its freighter handling and airside service capabilities across key international hubs.

Brussels Airport is recognised as a critical European gateway for freighter operations, supporting significant freighter traffic across pharmaceutical, perishables, and high-value logistics corridors. With this new licence, Menzies aims to elevate standards in aircraft turnaround management, streamline ground handling processes, and deliver safe, reliable, and consistent performance for airline customers operating dedicated freighter services at the airport.

Under the new license, Menzies has launched operations for LATAM Cargo, supporting 15 weekly turns across three daily flights, five days a week, connecting Belgium with the carrier’s expanding network between Europe and Latin America. LATAM’s growing footprint in Europe reflects rising demand for high-quality, reliable handling solutions, and Menzies is well positioned to support this momentum.

Miguel Gomez Sjunnesson, Executive Vice President Europe, Menzies Aviation, said: “The award of this license highlights the strength of our freighter handling expertise, and launching operations with LATAM’s expanding freighter schedule at BRU sets a strong foundation for the years ahead. Our teams are focused on delivering safe, efficient, high-quality service as we scale up, and we’re committed to raising service standards for all our customers at this critical cargo hub.”

About Menzies Aviation

Menzies Aviation is the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, with operations on six continents, at more than 350 airports in 65-plus countries, serving more than 4.8 million flights a year and handling over 2.4 million tonnes of cargo.

Supported by a team of over 65,000 highly trained people, the company provides complex and time-critical ground services, including passenger, lounge and ramp services; air cargo services, including handling, warehousing and wholesale freight forwarding; and fuel services, including fuel farm management and into-plane fuelling.

Menzies Aviation is recognised across the industry for delivering the safest, most secure and sustainable services tailored to customers’ needs and is essential to keeping passengers, aircraft and cargo moving, round the clock, every minute of every day.

Menzies Aviation is headquartered in London, and since its founding in 1833, has become the largest aviation services group in the world by number of countries, airports and aircraft turns.

