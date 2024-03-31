London: Menzies Aviation, the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, and an Agility company, has been appointed to manage and operate the fuel farm and hydrant fueling system at Houston George Bush InterContinental Airport (IAH) in Houston, Texas.

The long-term contract with the airport’s fuel consortium of airline partners, IAH Fuel Company, will see a dedicated team of almost 40 Menzies employees maintain the facility. IAH recently undertook a $65M upgrade of its fuelling operations, demonstrating the airport’s commitment to maintaining its world-class aviation infrastructure.

This expansion of Menzies’ fuelling services portfolio strengthens the company’s position as the largest fuel farm operator in North America. Menzies currently manages 56 facilities across the USA and Canada on behalf of a variety of airline consortiums and airports.

Randy Davies, SVP Fuel Americas, Menzies Aviation, said: “We’re excited to provide fuel storage and hydrant management services at one of the largest and busiest airports in the USA, working alongside the IAH Fuel Company. This new contract enhances Menzies’ presence in North America and underscores our position as the leading fuel farm operator across the region. Through the continued provision of high-quality fuel services, we look forward to supporting the future growth of the aviation sector in the USA and Canada, ensuring a safe and clean supply of jet fuel for years to come.”

Hassan El-Houry, Executive Chairman, Menzies Aviation, said: “Building on Menzies’ position as the largest fuel farm operator in North America, we’re delighted to expand our portfolio thanks to this long-term partnership with IAH Fuel Company. Following the upgrade of IAH’s fuelling operations, our new, dedicated team is set to provide exceptional fuel storage services through the expert maintenance of this cutting-edge facility.”

About Menzies Aviation

Menzies Aviation is the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, with operations on six continents, at more than 265 airports in 55-plus countries, serving more than 4 million flights a year and handling over 2 million tonnes of cargo. Menzies fuel over 3.2m aircraft every year, with 75 fuel services locations and 63 fuel farm operations across four continents.

Supported by a team of over 45,000 highly trained people, the company provides complex and time-critical ground services, including passenger, lounge, and ramp services; air cargo services, including handling, warehousing, and wholesale freight forwarding; and fuel services, including fuel farm management and into-plane fuelling.

Menzies Aviation is recognised across the industry for delivering the safest, most secure, and sustainable services tailored to customers’ needs and is essential to keeping passengers, aircraft and cargo moving, round the clock, every minute of every day.

Menzies Aviation is headquartered in London, and since its founding in 1833, has become the largest aviation services group in the world by number of countries and aircraft turns.