A Memorandum of Understanding has been formalized between TOURISMER and the “Agence Nationale du Tourisme” of Djibouti (ANT), marking the commencement of a collaborative effort to promote Djibouti as a prime tourist destination. This alliance is centered on information exchange to enhance the visibility of Djibouti as a significant tourist attraction, aligning it with the 21 countries already endorsed by TOURISMER in the Indian Ocean region.

Situated in the Horn of Africa, Djibouti offers travellers a variety of breathtaking landscapes, from fine sandy beaches bathed by the crystal-clear waters of the Red Sea to the majestic mountains of the hinterland. In addition to its natural beauty, Djibouti is rich in culture and history, with bustling markets, captivating historical sites and exquisite cuisine to discover.

TOURISMER is emerging as a new international player in Responsible Tourism, with the aim of guiding you through the nations bordering our oceans, contributing to the development of local communities.

With the aspiration of attaining a pivotal role in Responsible Tourism worldwide within the upcoming five years, TOURISMER is poised to make a substantial impact on the global tourism landscape.

Contact: press@tourismer.org