Dubai, UAE – Mehreen Baldoni Interiors, a luxury design studio that elevates your space with timeless elegance and functional design, today announced its official launch in Dubai.

The new studio offers bespoke interior design and styling services for residential and commercial properties. The range of interior design services includes consulting services, space planning, concept development, materials and finishes selections, source procurement, custom furniture design, and project management. The studio also offers commercial and hospitality design services in addition to styling and staging services for realtors.

Mehreen Baldoni is known for her eclectic sophistication and talent for creating spaces with designs that reflect her clients’ individuality. She moved to Dubai in 2018 to follow her lifelong passion for interior design and holds an accredited diploma in Interior Design from The Designer’s Studio. Previously, she lived in London and worked for 16 years in HR as Head of Talent Acquisition for a global bank. In her people-focused role, she managed client relationships, budget requirements, and strict project deadlines. Now, she uses those exact skills and capabilities to deliver sophisticated designs for her clients, and she has designed homes in London, Italy, Pakistan, and Dubai.

Gracefully blending form and function, Mehreen Baldoni’s vision of creating elegant and timeless interiors comes to life through a seamless journey from concept to actuality. Her design philosophy is rooted in the notion that you can create functionality, balance, and maintainability while respecting heritage, space, and emotions. Mehreen Baldoni’s approach is about understanding people and conceptualizing how they can live in transformed, yet harmonious surroundings.

Mehreen Baldoni, Founder and Creative Director, said: “We are excited to introduce our design studio to the UAE. Dubai’s exuberance and sparkle ignited our passion for design and for creating spaces that truly resonate with our clients here. Design is so much more than creating beautiful spaces. We believe that space should be a series of bold choices that work together in harmony to create something breathtaking. Your space should show off your tastes and personality, work with your lifestyle, and maybe even make your guests a little jealous. This concept fits perfectly with our location in Dubai as well.”

About Mehreen Baldoni Interiors

Mehreen Baldoni Interiors is a luxury interior design studio that offers design and styling consultation services for residential and commercial properties. The Dubai-based studio was established in 2022 by Founder and Creative Director Mehreen Baldoni, renowned for her eclectic sophistication and talent for creating spaces that reflect her clients’ individuality. Her vision of creating elegant, functional, and timeless interiors comes to life through a seamless 360-degree journey from concept to actuality. Mehreen Baldoni’s design philosophy is rooted in a deep respect for heritage, space, and emotions. She also designs custom furniture and crafts each piece to ensure it becomes a statement piece. Her portfolio spans across the globe, and she has designed projects in her hometown, London, Italy, Pakistan, and Dubai. Mehreen Baldoni’s work and styling tips have been featured in Gulf News and Homes & Gardens. For more information about Mehreen Baldoni Interiors, please visit www.mehreenbaldoniinteriors.com.