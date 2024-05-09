The 3rd edition of the MEFMA Awards of Excellence in FM 2024, hosted by the Middle East Facilities Management Association on May 8, recognized the outstanding achievements and pioneering standards of its members in the facility management sector. The award ceremony highlighted an exceptional turnout in nominations for the most anticipated annual award in the Middle East, coinciding with the celebration of World FM Day.

Over 40 entities in the facilities management industry competed for the awards within 15 categories, amidst inspiring challenges and remarkable opportunities within projects and facilities across the region.

Jamal Lootah, Founder and President of MEFMA, stated: “Since joining the Global FM Association in 2011, MEFMA has dedicated itself to diligently fostering the facilities management into the most distinguished, developed, and innovative industry. All indicators and studies suggest that the region will emerge as a global core of excellence in an industry experiencing rapid growth and escalating demand, attracting new investors to keep pace with the economic, urban, and demographic expansion. Today's ceremony marks the culmination of years of dedicated effort to award excellence to its deserving recipients.”

Engineer Ali Al Suwaidi, MEFMA Vice President & Global FM Vice Chair, commented: “The facilities management industry in the region has consistently been at the forefront of establishing innovative standards and practices that have significantly contributed to and continue to support the regional countries vision towards sustainability. This includes increasing awareness and exchanging knowledge to embody facilities management as the main umbrella for various sectors aiming to implement best practices.”

The prestigious award ceremony announced Winners & Highly Commended in the various categories for FM clients, entities and individuals. The Winners amongst the 15 categories were Royal Commission for AlUla, Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare, bfm, Emirates National Facilities Management, Emrill Services LLC, ENGIE Solutions, Latinem Facilities Management LLC and Reliance Facilities Management LLC.

One of MEFMA’s Strategic Corporate Members, Royal Commission for AlUla was also awarded the Highly Commended in this year’s Global FM Awards of Excellence 2024 for their submission ‘FM Implementation in Megaprojects’.

The third edition of the MEFMA Awards was proudly sponsored by Al Mahmal Facilities Services Company and Tork, both as Gold Sponsors.

MEFMA focuses on developing and promoting facility management best practices and professional standards in the region, through membership packages with unique benefits, educational opportunities via professional training programs and certifications, reports & research studies on latest industry trends, and extensive regional events being a knowledge sharing platform, thereby adding value to its members and FM industry professionals.

For more details on the MEFMA Awards 2024, visit https://mefma.org/awards2024/