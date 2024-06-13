United Arab Emirates: Al Ghandi Auto, the exclusive automotive dealer for Chevrolet and GMC, in Dubai and the northern Emirates and Cadillac for the UAE, proudly introduces DALIA, an innovative AI chatbot powered by Seezar on its websites. This cutting-edge technology, developed by Seez utilizing OpenAI’s GPT, marks a significant milestone as Al Ghandi Auto pioneers the integration of advanced AI capabilities to transform its customer service operations.

With its advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities and machine learning algorithms, DALIA was designed with user-centricity at its core, offers 24/7 support, providing customers with instant access to product features, specifications, competitor comparisons, after-sales information, and dealership locations. With its advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities and machine learning algorithms, (can be removed as it repeats the first line of this para) DALIA is a chatbot that will deliver a conversational and intuitive user experience, improving the car buying process, service follow ups and overall contribute to customer satisfaction.

“Al Ghandi Auto strives to be at the forefront of innovation in the automotive industry,” said Marc Jenkins, CEO at Al Ghandi Auto. “The introduction of DALIA underscores our commitment to innovation while providing our customers with the best possible service and support experience. We are excited to lead the way in enhancing the online experience and demonstrate our dedication to continuous improvement and customer care.”

DALIA’s seamless integration with Al Ghandi Auto’s backend systems ensures real-time accuracy and responsiveness. It is built to scale, able to handle a high volume of inquiries without compromising performance. Dalia will be available to customers through multiple platforms, and will provide customers with a consistent experience across all devices, Doing so while it maintains the highest levels of security and data privacy protocols.

Looking ahead, Al Ghandi Auto plans to further leverage AI & Generative Ai technology to enhance customer engagement and support, demonstrating an unwavering dedication to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of its clientele.

Al Ghandi Auto invites everyone to visit their websites and chat with Dalia firsthand. Discover the ease and convenience of obtaining essential information and support through this state-of-the-art technology.

-Ends-

About Al Ghandi Auto:

Al Ghandi Auto, part of the Al Ghandi Auto Group, one of the largest automotive retailer groups in the region is the leading General Motors Automotive Dealership in the UAE. Al Ghandi Auto aims to build on tradition, diligence and values, and is proud of its solid reputation for reliability and integrity. With 8 state of the art showrooms, the company offers a selected range of new and used automotive innovations, as well as comprehensive world-class after-sales and parts support providing a wealth of knowledge and expertise in sales, service and genuine parts for world-renowned brands Chevrolet and GMC in Dubai and the North Emirates and Cadillac in the whole of the UAE.

For more information, please contact:

David Devine

David.devine@alghandi.com

About Seez:

Established in 2015, Seez is an automotive tech startup that provides innovative software solutions to car dealerships and OEM regional offices. The company’s mission is to help dealerships improve their customer experience and increase sales. Seez’s products include a digital buying journey (SeezClick), a CRM and inventory management system (SeezPad), an advanced ChatGPT interface (Seezar), and multiple AI and digital marketing products (SeezNitro and SeezBoost). Further information can be located by visiting www.seez.co.

For more information on Seez, please contact:

Anthon Garcia

anthon@seez.co